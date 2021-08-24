Dollar licks wounds; market looks to Jackson Hole

Euro hits one-month high, US bond yields extend fall. Summary: A surprise drop in August US ADP Private Payrolls to 374,000 against forecasts of 640,000 pulled the Dollar lower against all its Rivals. While the US labour report was higher July’s 326,000, it was well short of median expectations. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 foreign currencies slid to a near one-month low at 92.50 (92.65). Risk leader the Australian Dollar took flight, soaring 0.6% to 0.7368 (0.7315), finishing as best performing major. The Euro extended its rally to close at 1.1840 after hitting an overnight and near one-month high at 1.1857. Sterling advanced against the overall weaker Greenback to 1.3770 (1.3753). The USD/JPY pair was little changed at 110.02 (110.00) after rising to an overnight high at 110.42. Against the Canadian Loonie however, the Greenback edged higher to settle at 1.2620 (1.2613 yesterday). Brent Crude Oil slid anew to USD 71.30 (USD 72.95 yesterday). Comments from the Russian Oil minister suggesting increased production weighed on the black gold. The Dollar was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/CNH dipped to 6.4520 from 6.4550 while the USD/SGD pair ended flat at 1.3445.