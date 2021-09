The 12th chapter of Romans is one of the greatest chapters of this great letter of Paul.to the church at Rome. Let it speak to you from the New Living Bible translation. And so, dear brothers and sisters, I plead with you to give your bodies to God. Let them be a living and holy sacrifice — the kind he will accept. When you think of what he has done for you, is this too much to ask? Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will know what God wants you to do, and you will know how good and pleasing and perfect his will really is.