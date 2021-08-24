Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why Cubs' Kyle Hendricks Says ‘None of Is the Next Me'

By Gordon Wittenmyer
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy Hendricks says 'none of [Cubs rookies] is the next me' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Like most who were there, Kyle Hendricks doesn’t remember a lot about his own performance in a major-league debut in 2014 that was overshadowed by his first baseman’s decision to throw down his glove and go after the entire Cincinnati Reds 25-man roster after several innings of chirping and inside pitching by the Reds.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
59K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Kyle Hendricks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Nbc Sports Chicago#Nbc Sports Chicago#Cincinnati Reds#Yankees#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cubs say there's good news from Hoerner's early exit

Nico Hoerner's decision to pull himself out of a rehab assignment game in South Bend on Sunday will set him back a week or two. But Cubs manager David Ross said there was no recurrence of the oblique injury that put him on the injured list. "Yeah, I talked to...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

How will contact-conscious Cubs use Madrigal next year?

Ever since he took the job, Cubs manager David Ross has emphasized quality at-bats and using the entire field as a hitter. So what might that look like in the future, now that the Cubs are in rebuilding mode?. Well, for starters, they acquired the King of Contact, second baseman...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' David Ross, Kyle Hendricks Look Forward to Field of Dreams

Cubs look forward to unique Field of Dreams experience originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Now that it’s official, Cubs manager David Ross can talk about the 2022 Field of Dreams game. “I don’t know who let that out of the bag,” Ross joked of accidentally revealing the Cubs’ involvement...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

How high of a draft pick could the Chicago Cubs nab next season?

Sure, this may seem like a silly sentiment seeing as the Chicago Cubs have gutted their squad and have done their best to emulate the Cleveland Indians from Major League, but there is still a chance for the Cubs to win some ballgames in the same fashion as what went down Saturday night. They’ve got some interesting and productive players despite the deluge of losses, and those players are all that stands between the Cubs and a higher draft pick in 2022.
MLBbleachernation.com

Hendricks Concerns(?), Rivas and Effross Debut, Schwivas Platoon, and Other Cubs Bullets

We lost a particular remote about a month ago (“we”), and its absence has driven me crazy ever since. I knew it was *SOMEWHERE* but I just could not find the dang thing. Worse, nobody in the house seemed to be remotely bothered by it (ba dum tsss), since it was not a remote we were actively using right now. But, I mean, it was still missing! Don’t you want to know WHERE IT WENT?!?! Anyway, I took a step back yesterday and did some critical thinking on the possible journeys that remote could have taken, rather than just looking in all the obvious places, obsessively, for days. That made me remember that The Littlest Girl loved walking around with the thing and handing it to one of us, which, in turn, made me think about checking her toy bins, just in case she stashed it many moons ago without anyone noticing. AND BOOOOOOM I FOUND THE DANG THING AT THE BOTTOM OF A RANDOM BIN. I felt like the biggest champion, you have no idea.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Why 'late bloomer' Mills might be right on time for Cubs

Several weeks ago, during a conversation about what the Cubs’ starting pitching might look like a year from now, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy started to address the natural list of in-house possibilities that could be in play by next spring: Kyle Hendricks, maybe Adbert Alzolay, maybe at least one of the Keegan Thompson-Justin Steele duo trying out down the stretch.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Claim Pitchers Jake Jewell and Ryan Meisinger From the Cubs

Another day, another couple of transactions for Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman. He’s been a busy guy this year trying to piece together a roster with all of the injuries, and that has meant finding arms wherever he can. Friedman added 2 more today as the Dodgers claimed...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Adbert Alzolay Raises Intriguing Question for September Plans

Alzolay raises intriguing question for September plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Steele rightfully got most of the attention for the Cubs’ 3-0 victory over the Twins in Minnesota on Wednesday night after his best start. But the spectacular four innings of relief by Adbert Alzolay in his...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Two clunkers torpedoed Kyle Hendricks’ August

If there’s one player left standing on this new-look Chicago Cubs team following the fire sale from late July even casual fans know and love, it’s Kyle Hendricks. The right-hander is one of the few remaining bright spots on this club, ranking second in baseball with 14 wins on the year.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Activate Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples Off 10-Day IL

Cubs activate Alzolay, Maples off IL as MLB rosters expand originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs reinstated pitchers Adbert Alzolay and Dillon Maples off the 10-day injured list Wednesday, as MLB active rosters expanded. In the past, teams could carry up to 40 players on their active roster...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 125 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs. Kyle Hendricks

Coming into Wrigley Field on the heels of back-to-back series wins, the Colorado Rockies are looking to reverse their road woes against a Chicago Cubs team that has been in freefall at home, currently in the midst of a franchise record 13-game home losing streak. Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.58 ERA)...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Tim Anderson Hits IL as White Sox Make Avalanche of Roster Moves

TA hits IL, Sox make avalanche of moves as rosters expand originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Rosters expanded across Major League Baseball on Wednesday, if only by a couple spots. But the Chicago White Sox took full advantage of the extra room on the active roster, using the opportunity to make an avalanche of moves prior to Wednesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Injuries: Lucas Giolito to Miss at Least One Start

Giolito, Lynn missing starts may be ‘blessing in disguise’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Plotting out the Chicago White Sox’ starting rotation for the next couple weeks just got a little more complicated. White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (left hamstring tightness) will miss at least one start, manager Tony...

Comments / 0

Community Policy