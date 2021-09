McKinney Parks Foundation President Rich Szecsy said he spends over 200 hours a year traversing and helping maintain the 9.5 miles of off-road biking trails at Erwin Park. The 19-year resident of the city said he considers the investment that McKinney leaders pour into the park system uncommon. Over the past 18 months, Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kowski said his department spent more than $20 million in renovations to east side facilities, including Cottonwood Park, Old Settler’s Recreation Center and the McKinney Senior Recreation Center.