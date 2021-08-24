Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist

By ROBERT BURNS and ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxD7c_0bawNuTf00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. military pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan by far on Monday, but deadly violence that has blocked many desperate evacuees from entering Kabul's airport persisted, and the Taliban signaled they might soon seek to shut down the airlifts.

Twenty-eight U.S. military flights ferried about 10,400 people to safety out of Taliban-held Afghanistan over 24 hours that ended early Monday morning, and 15 C-17 flights over the next 12 hours brought out another 6,660, White House officials said. The chief Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, said the faster pace of evacuation was due in part to coordination with Taliban commanders on getting evacuees into the airport.

“Thus far, and going forward, it does require constant coordination and deconfliction with the Taliban,” Kirby said. “What we've seen is, this deconfliction has worked well in terms of allowing access and flow as well as reducing the overall size of the crowds just outside the airport.”

With access still difficult, the U.S. military went beyond the airport to carry out another helicopter retrieval of Americans. U.S. officials said a military helicopter picked up 16 American citizens Monday and brought them onto the airfield for evacuation. This was at least the second such rescue mission beyond the airport; Kirby said that last Thursday, three Army helicopters picked up 169 Americans near a hotel just beyond the airport gate and flew them onto the airfield.

President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said at the White House that talks with the Taliban are continuing as the administration looks for additional ways to safely move more Americans and others into the Kabul airport.

“We are in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through both political and security channels,” he said, adding that ultimately it will be Biden's decision alone whether to continue military-led evacuation operations beyond Aug. 31. That's the date Biden had set for completing the withdrawal of troops.

California Democrat Rep Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee, told reporters after a committee briefing Monday on the Afghanistan withdrawal “it was hard for me to imagine” wrapping up the airlifts by the end of the month. He also said it was clear “there were any number of warnings” to the administration “of a very rapid takeover” by the Taliban.

After more than a week of evacuations plagued by major obstacles, including Taliban forces and crushing crowds that are making approaching the airport difficult and dangerous, the number of people flown out met — and exceeded — U.S. projections for the first time. The count was more than twice the 3,900 flown out in the previous 24 hours on U.S. military planes.

Army Gen. Stephen Lyons, head of U.S. Transportation Command, which manages the military aircraft that are executing the Kabul airlift, told a Pentagon news conference that more than 200 planes are involved, including aerial refueling planes, and that arriving planes are spending less than an hour on the tarmac at Kabul before loading and taking off. He said the nonstop mission is taking a toll on aircrews.

“They're tired,” Lyons said of the crews. “They're probably exhausted in some cases.”

On a more positive note, Lyons said that in addition to the widely reported case of an Afghan woman giving birth aboard a U.S. evacuation aircraft, two other babies have been born in similar circumstances. He did not provide details.

The Pentagon said it has added a fourth U.S. military base, in New Jersey, to three others — in Virginia, Texas and Wisconsin — that are prepared to temporarily house arriving Afghans. Maj. Gen. Hank Williams, the Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, told reporters there are now about 1,200 Afghans at those military bases. The four bases combined are capable of housing up to 25,000 evacuees, Kirby said.

Afghan evacuees continued to arrive at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington. Exhaustion clouded the faces of many of the adults. How does it feel to be here, a journalist asked one man. “We are safe,” he answered.

An older woman sank with relief into an offered wheelchair, and a little girl carried by an older boy shaded her eyes to look curiously around. The scramble to evacuate left many arrivals carrying only a bookbag or purse, or a plastic shopping bag of belongings. Some arrived for their new lives entirely empty-handed.

Biden said Sunday he would not rule out extending the evacuation beyond Aug. 31. But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will meet with Biden virtually on Tuesday in a G-7 leaders' summit on the chaotic withdrawal, is expected to press Biden for an extension to get out the maximum number of foreigners and Afghan allies possible.

Lawmakers, veterans organizations and refugee advocates in the U.S. also are urging Biden to keep up the U.S. military's evacuation out of the Kabul airport as long as it takes to airlift not just Americans, but Afghan allies and other Afghans most at risk from the Taliban.

But Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, in an interview with Sky News, said that Aug. 31 is a “red line” the U.S. must not cross and that extending the American presence would “provoke a reaction.”

Since the Taliban seized the capital Aug. 15, completing a stunning rout of the U.S.-backed Afghan government and military, the U.S. has been carrying out the evacuation in coordination with the Taliban, who have held off on attacking Americans under a 2020 withdrawal deal with the Trump administration.

Monday's warning signaled the Taliban could insist on shutting down the airlifts out of the Kabul airport in just over a week. Lawmakers, refugee groups, veterans' organizations and U.S. allies have said ending the evacuation then could strand countless Afghans and foreigners still hoping for flights out.

Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 37,000 people.

A firefight just outside the airport killed at least one Afghan soldier early Monday, German officials said. It was the latest in days of often-lethal turmoil outside the airport. People coming in hopes of escaping Taliban rule face sporadic gunfire, beatings by the Taliban, and crowds that have trampled many.

___

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani, Nomaan Merchant, Lolita C. Baldor, Hope Yen, Alexandra Jaffe, James LaPorta, Jonathan Lemire, Matthew Lee and Dan Huff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
64K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Pentagon#Military Bases#Taliban#Ap#Americans#The White House#Democrat#Afghans#Joint Staff#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here's What The U.S. Military Left Behind At Kabul Airport

Aircraft, vehicles, and at least two defense systems able to shoot down rockets and artillery shells are just some of what was not airlifted out. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. military has now withdrawn entirely from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of operations in the country. As...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Gen. Keane: Biden's national security adviser made a 'stunning' admission

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired Gen, Jack Keane said Monday that national security adviser Jake Sullivan made a "stunning" admission on CNN when he said that terrorists in Afghanistan are looking to gain the ability to attack U.S. soil. Keane told "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino that Sullivan "provided the justification" for why President Biden needs to leave a contingent of American troops in the country.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
Immigrationthelibertydaily.com

U.S. Citizen Mother and Her Three Children Escorted by Taliban to Kabul Airport Denied Entry by U.S. General

The American mainstream media cover-up of the carnage that has happened and will continue to happen in Afghanistan is in full swing. They are working on behalf of the Biden regime to suppress news of the tremendous bloodshed and heartbreaking stories of U.S. citizens being abandoned. This is why you won’t see Dr. Lawrence Sellin on CNN any time soon.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Taliban Reportedly Going Door-To-Door, Killing US Allies And ‘Traitors’

Taliban fighters are reportedly going door-to-door and killing “traitors” who helped the British and U.S. forces, just hours after the last of Western troops left the country. Former foreign allies and workers have been in hiding since the last U.S. military troops exited Afghanistan as the Taliban started raiding homes,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy