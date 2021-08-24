Ryan Keith Montgomery, was born May 14, 1990, in Little Rock, Ark., to Ray Anthony Montgomery and Sherry Montgomery-Banks. He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Ryan leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Chandler Drew McKay-Montgomery, Ryan's Dad, Ray Montgomery, his Mom, Sherry Banks, two sisters, Whitleigh and Rae all of Little Rock, Ark. His uncles, William Montgomery Jr.(Carol) of Memphis, Tenn., Ulysses (Laura), Timothy (Phyllis) of Little Rock, Ark., Christopher Montgomery (Lucille) of Woodson, Ark., Kenneth Muldrew (Patricia), Larry Muldrew (Patricia), William Darryl Muldrew (LeAnita), of Hope, Ark., and Reginald Muldrew (Betty) of Magnolia, Ark. His aunts, Valarie Wofford (Timothy) of Little Rock, Ark., Rose Williams of Little Rock, Ark., and Anita Kelly of Woodson, Ark. A host of relatives, cousins, friends and loved ones, including his son's mother, Cordnie McKay and a special childhood friend and brother, Trenton Cooksey and God Mother, Tajuana Johnson.