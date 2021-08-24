Cancel
Gregory B Coleman

 10 days ago

Gregory B. Coleman, 63, of Elkins, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at his home. He was born August 10, 1958, in DeQuincy, La., to Cecil Carl Coleman and Myrtle Louise (Johnson) Coleman. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Velton Coleman and sister, Mary Bonnette. Survivors include his sister, Penny McReynolds of Elkins; two sisters, Terry Dessain and husband Wesley of Missouri, and Vera Johnson of Abu Dhabi; nieces and nephews, Sonya Blake of Elkins and Joseph Eric Coleman and partner Terry Hegg of Richardson, Texas, and several other family members and friends. At Greg's request there will be no funeral service planned. Funeral services are under the direction of Elkins Funeral and Cremation Services. www.elkinsfuneralservice.com.

