Kendrick Nunn gets honest on playing with very familiar face on Lakers

Kendrick Nunn is one of the new faces of the Los Angeles Lakers but it looks like he won’t be having too much difficulty adjusting to the squad. The athletic guard is expected to play a major role off the bench for the Lakers, especially since he’s one of the team’s few young guys. Lucky for him, he’s already familiar with the play of one of the Lakers’ core members. Nunn said he’s been closely following the guy’s career since their childhood (via Lakers Nation).