Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Introducing 5 Brands in the Design Atelier at the 2021 Couture Jewelry Show

By Thomas Waller
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCXw5_0bawKOZ800

Click here to read the full article.

Each year the Couture jewelry show welcomes a mix of new brands into the fold, helping to link them up with the creatives, buyers and executives who walk the show.

The 2021 edition is no exception, once again shinning a light on some newer talents as well as brands just new to the trade show . Here WWD looks at five brands in the 2021 Design Atelier, the show’s incubator for fresh jewelry talent.

More from WWD

Brand name : Dale Hernsdorf, designed by Dale Hernsdorf; launched three years ago.

Price range: $2,000 to $85,000

Describe your brand’s aesthetic: Dale Hernsdorf’s meticulously crafted jewels are inspired by the raw materials themselves: the natural world’s most precious, spiritually charged elements. Twenty-two-karat gold is alloyed by hand, and each gemstone, is selected for its own exceptional beauty. Favorite stones include Paraiba tourmaline, rubellite, mandarin garnet, and aquamarine, most often in cabochon cut. Every link of chain, bezel and twist of wire is then fully hand-wrought in our  Los Angeles studio. The line explores the strength of simple forms from a bold, yet timeless perspective. Each heirloom-quality jewel bears exquisite details, artful proportions, and impeccable craftsmanship, evoking a blend of sophistication and subtle irreverence.

What are some signature pieces to the brand? Goddess rings, gorget necklaces.

What are you looking forward to about attending Couture? Showing my collection to discerning jewelry lovers.

How has the pandemic changed how you create? It’s just given me personally a chance to reflect on the importance of authenticity in every piece I make.

Brand name: Milamore Fine Jewelry , designed by George Inaki Root; launched in April 2019.

Price range: $600 to $22,000

Describe your brand’s aesthetic: Milamore is designed in New York and handcrafted in Japan by elevating daily wear fine jewelry. The aesthetic reminds you of classic and vintage forms with edge. Story is incorporated in each piece to add significance and serve as subtle reminders to keep you empowered. Kintsugi is our signature collection; it is about finding beauty in the flaw, and celebrating your story.

What are some signature pieces to the brand? Kintsugi is incorporated seamlessly throughout our other collections, to represent the brand’s identity. We use solid 18-karat yellow gold, solid 18-karat white gold, and precious stones such as emeralds and sapphires.

What are you looking forward to about attending Couture? I am looking forward to meeting press and buyers in person. This is something we haven’t done before, and it’s our first time at Couture. I can’t wait to present my jewelry and tell my stories to everyone.

How has the pandemic changed how you create? During the pandemic, I focused on creating the brand’s identity and defining our true voice. On the business side, I learned about the different markets, in Japan, in the USA, and internationally. Learning about the different markets in a pandemic helped me prepare our brand to be what it is now. I am proud of what we have accomplished.

Brand name: Walters Faith, designed by Mollie Faith Good and Stephanie Walters Abramow; launched in 2013.

Price range: $155 to $68,750

Describe your brand’s aesthetic: We work primarily in 18-karat rose gold and diamonds. Our collection is influenced by the classic and interested in the now. We strive to create wearable fine jewelry for the modern woman that can be layered amongst the other jewels in her wardrobe.

What are some signature pieces for the brand? Our Clive fluted rings and Saxon chains are what we are best known for.

What are you looking forward to about attending Couture? We are thrilled to be amongst all the amazing designers, retailers, editors and industry professionals who make up our amazing jewelry community and present our collection for the first time.

How has the pandemic changed how you create? During the pandemic, we spent a great deal of time creating line extensions that we can add to our current assortment. We have seen how our customers still purchase jewelry to make special occasions and maybe now more than ever. Our manufacturing has been slowed so we are working on designing pieces six to eight months in advance of launching a new collection.

Brand name: Renna, designed by Renna Brown-Taher; launched in summer 2018.

Price range: $350 to $25,000

Describe your brand’s aesthetic: I think of Renna as soft and meditative with a whimsical edge. I design for myself, and dedicate myself to creating and curating timeless, elegant and unique pieces. We’ve always used recycled gold and ethically sourced diamonds. We source our aquamarines from the all-women’s Zimbaqua mine in Zimbabwe and our emeralds from mine-to-market Muzo Emerald Colombia. At Couture, we’re introducing hand-carved gemstone charms in the likeness of some of my favorite shells.

What are some signature pieces for the brand? Our coffee bean shell pieces are the core of our collection. My mother and I found the shells on the shores of Laguna Beach when I was nine years old. She kept them in her safe deposit box and presented me with a bracelet made of the shells cast in 18-karat gold when I graduated from university. I began my career in jewelry over a decade ago and always wore the bracelet. It was obvious to me when I started my own line that I would look to these shells as the DNA of the brand.

What are you looking forward to about attending Couture? We were supposed to debut at Couture in 2020 so it feels like it has been a long time coming. I can’t believe it’s finally happening! Despite not showing in person last year, I already feel like we are a part of the Couture community. We have met a number of fellow brands and retailers through Instagram and from introductions facilitated by Couture. I already feel like I am a part of the community and I am excited to meet everyone in person.

How has the pandemic changed your brand or how you create? I am incredibly excited to debut our new collection — “Through the Looking Glass.” I designed this collection to remind myself to find beauty in the small details all around us. The pandemic helped me pause and embrace the whimsy of the world. We really wanted to incorporate bespoke features as a subtle nod to the wearer, such as the engravings on the Looking Glass ring and Octogram spin ring.

Brand name: Ark Fine Jewelry, designed by Ann Korman; launched in 2017.

Price range: $550 to $20,000

Describe your brand’s aesthetic and the prime materials you use: We make personal, protective talismans using 18-karat gold, diamonds, gemstones and introducing Plique-à-jour enamel. We aim to bring to life ancient symbols embedded with spiritual meaning that communicate an empowering energy to its wearer. We hope our jewelry stimulates a higher consciousness and brings abundance into life.

What are some signature pieces for the brand? I have redesigned the entire collection for Couture this year. My most signature piece, formerly called the Quantum ring, has been updated and now represents an infinity sign that wraps around the finger. We expect that our Dreamweaver Hoops will become our new signature earring; they make a statement, but are incredibly lightweight.

What are you looking forward to about attending Couture? We’ve been working on our new collection for the past year and a half and are looking forward to the opportunity to show everything in person at Couture. Our special introduction is Plique-à-jour, where we’ve enhanced certain pieces with an enameling technique applied to empty spaces so light can shine through. We’re also excited to see people in the jewelry community that we have missed. It will truly be a celebration to be together once again.

How has the pandemic changed your brand or how you create? The pandemic reinforced my belief that people need meaningful talismans to give them strength and joy. I think that having something tangible with positive energy can be a powerful tool. “There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in” is a Leonard Cohen quote that is in my mind right now and seems as timely as ever. The pandemic has been a challenging time, but gave me the opportunity to practice what I preach and find the light in every moment, even when things feel uncomfortable. I was inspired by my meditations and from my study of consciousness as I started to redesign my entire collection. I began to take traditional mandalas and abstract them to make them my own and then amplifying pieces with exciting color combinations.

For more, see:

Ones to Watch: Couture Jewelry Show 2019

Couture Jewelry Show 2018: Brands Pivot to Move With Times

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Design#Fashion Jewelry#Gold Jewelry#Design Tool#Design Atelier#Milamore Fine Jewelry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
Beauty & FashionEssence

Chloe Bailey’s Futuristic Style + More Fashion And Beauty Trends We Love

As “we outside” season turns into “back inside” season with school and work, early August is the perfect time to stock up on fall faves and trends. This week, Chloe Bailey brought back cyber style, abstract designs are turns up the heat on the nail game, two go-to hairstyles link up for a hot new drop, blinging jewelry sets the tone for the new you and how you can get your hands on the viral Char shorts one final time.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Presenting: The 32 Best Affordable Dresses of Fall 2021

If you're anything like me, dresses have become the backbone of your wardrobe over the last three months. Seriously, if you saw the current state of my closet, you'd understand just how much market share they've taken up. Between packing for trips and finding the easiest outfits to put together, my dress obsession is in full gear, but just because it tends to kick up in the summer months doesn't mean I'll be losing any interest come fall.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Purposefully Repurposed Fashion

Levi's is partnering with tennis star Naomi Osaka in a thoughtfully produced upcycled denim line. The new Levi's x Naomi Osaka line will be made from vintage upcycled Levi's denim and will draw inspiration from Osaka's Japanese heritage. The line features two styles of denim shorts, a trucker jacket bustier, and a denim kimono.
Designers & Collectionsfemalefirst.co.uk

Vittoria Ceretti is the star of Chanel's fall 2021 make-up

Italian model Vittoria Ceretti has showcased Chanel's 2021 make-up collection. Vittoria Ceretti has returned as the face of Chanel's fall 2021 make-up collection. The 23-year-old Italian model - who, according to Vogue Italia, was the most searched model of 2018 - smoulders in the striking new promo shots with a sultry smokey eye.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Boudoir-worthy furniture from Bethan Laura Wood

British designer Bethan Laura Wood and Milanese gallery Nilufar present Ornate, a collection of furniture inspired by the design of the boudoir. Featuring a bedhead, lighting, cabinets, a desk and mirrors, the collection draws from diverse inspirations and features a variety of materials and techniques. The Ornate collection also marks Wood’s ten years of collaboration with Nilufar and its founder, Nina Yashar. It will be shown in the Via della Spiga gallery during Salone del Mobile (and until 27 November 2021), next to pieces from Wood’s previous collections.
Home & Gardendesignboom.com

french design atelier converts mercedes vito into minimalist cocoon-like campervan

French design atelier serge propose has converted a mercedes vito into a minimalist campervan with a warm, cocoon-like character. despite its small size, the van supports a variety of functions, including a sleeping and lounge area, a kitchen, and ample storage space. the designers have put emphasis on using natural materials as much as possible, with the transformation mainly using birch plywood. in addition, the entire insulation is made using hemp wool and projected cork.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Korean Jewelry Brand Numbering Unveils FW21 Collection

Korean jewelry label Numbering is back with another collection for Fall/Winter 2021 focusing on sustainability and cruelty-free production. The release is an extension of the brand’s “CARAT” and “NMBR” series. The “NMBR” lineup is comprised of pieces produced through a unique process dubbed the “cataphoresis method,” which gives the designs...
Designers & Collectionsrnbcincy.com

7 Fall Fashion Staples You Should Have In Your Wardrobe

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Can summer please take its foot off the gas? It is going entirely too fast, and most of us are still trying to get our hot girl summer popping! It seems as if we were just picking out colorful bikinis for those fun-filled beach trips and perfect Instagram shots. Now it is almost time to put away the two-pieces and bring out the trench coats!
Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Daily News

Gemologist and jewelry designer opens shop to showcase equestrian-themed pieces

Karina Brez is known for winning Miss Florida USA in 2012; but the 33-year-old, who grew up in Palm Beach County, has just achieved another long-awaited goal. The certified gemologist and jewelry designer recently opened her own store, Karina Brez Jewelry on Worth Avenue. Her equestrian-themed 18-karat gold jewelry with diamonds, emeralds, rubies and other gemstones is displayed in glass cases. The store with garnet green décor is on Via Amore behind Lilly Pulitzer and next to Café Flora.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Design Theory: How Up Next Designer Is Finding the Next Big Thing in Fashion

Click here to read the full article. The fashion industry is always searching for which designer is going to be the next big thing, and Instagram account @UpNextDesigner has become the go-to resource to find just that. Up Next Designer was created by fashion publicist Albert Ayal to spotlight emerging designers and fashion students from across the world to give them the media exposure that’s typically given to larger brands.More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 “I would do a lot of research based on all the brands I work with and I would find all of these unique...
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Meet four of Copenhagen Fashion Week's emerging designers

It feels so good to have fashion week back. Over in Copenhagen, this energy is no different, as the city eagerly awaits the return of the catwalk, street style and new inspiring collections from our favourite brands. Copenhagen Fashion Week boasts plenty of both established and up-and-coming names who will...
ApparelThe Guardian

From cycling shorts to bras: this week’s fashion trends

Giorgio Armani as a cat person A pawsome surprise. See him, con gatto, in Highsnobiety’s new magazine. Cycling shorts on the red carpet Into it, Marion Cotillard. The Telfar bag as an alpha symbol As seen on Beyoncé, and name-checked by Dina Asher-Smith in her Vogue interview. The decade’s It Bag is here.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

How Bridgerton-Inspired Style Is Helping Aerosoles Change Its Brand Perception

Last weekend, Aerosoles CEO Alison Bergen hosted an intimate luncheon in East Hampton, N.Y., where editors and influencers dined on vintage china and browsed the brand’s Cottage Shoppe pop-up. The event was a celebration of Aerosoles’ new collaboration with iconic British label Laura Ashley, whose floral patterns and feminine aesthetic have once again become the height of fashion. Since the debut of the steamy hit Netflix series “Bridgerton” last year, Victorian- and Regency-era styles (dubbed “cottagecore”) have been blowing up on TikTok and Instagram feeds and flying off shelves. And Bergen, who took over leadership of a struggling Aerosoles business nearly three...
Designers & Collectionspapercitymag.com

Neiman Marcus Rocks the Fashion World With a New Approach — and a Flashy Campaign

Neiman Marcus jets into 2021 with a bright new focus and a new campaign saluting the luxury retailer's promising future with new labels such Sept. The Texas big hair blondes of Neiman Marcus past are surely dropping their dentures as they contemplate the luxury retailer’s new approach to fashion, one geared to confirm that the 114-year-old shopping force speaks to the now and the future. That message was delivered unmistakably on Monday. The fashion savvy are applauding.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Teen Vogue

Target Unveils Fall Designer Collection With Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang, and Nili Lotan

Target's Designer Collections never miss and the upcoming fall line-up is no exception. The Fall Designer Collection will feature garments designed by some of fashion’s contemporary sweethearts: Victor Glemaud, Nili Lotan, Rachel Comey, and Sandy Liang. Target announced The Fall Designer Collection today (August 9) so we don’t know exactly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy