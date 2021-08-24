A's lose late lead again, Bauers rallies Mariners to 5-3 win

With just about a month left of the minor-league season, we’re checking in with all the various Mariners minor-league affiliates to see who is where and how they’re doing. This series started off with the Arkansas Travelers, at one time the least prospect-laden affiliate in the system and now the most. Arkansas has moved back into a tie with the Tulsa Drillers (LAD) for second place in the division, but head into a tough series with the division leaders this week while Tulsa gets a chance to beat up on the weakest team in the league. From there we moved over to the affiliates’ best chance at a playoff team, the Everett AquaSox. The Frogs continue to cling to their half-game advantage over the Eugene Emeralds (SFG) despite dropping a series to Spokane, thanks to Eugene laying an egg against the league’s worst team in their own series; the AquaSox will move on to play the Canadians while the Emeralds have to contend with the Hillsboro Hops. You can read more here.