Happy Friday to all, but especially those who have MacKenzie Gore in dynasty leagues. After a long layoff, Gore was back in action Thursday night with our good buddy Chris Welsh in attendance. We still have a long way to go, but this was a step in the right direction for Gore. This start came in the Arizona Complex League, so we can't overreact but he struck out eight while allowing just one run over 4.2 innings. Once regarded as the top pitching prospect in the game, it would be awesome to see Gore get back on his feet.