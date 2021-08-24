Bowl-Hugging Cereal Toys
The Kellogg Bowl Buddies are arriving as a new offering for consumers to help make breakfast time a little more fun by incorporating a bit of play into the experience for youngsters. The toys will be available in specially marked boxes of the brand's most recognizable cereals including Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Apple Jacks and Rice Krispies, and will work to cling onto the sides of a cereal bowl. The toys will come in several styles that are all modeled after the brand's various mascot characters including Toucan Sam, Tony the Tiger, Mini, Snap, Crackle & Pop and Apple & Cinnamon.www.trendhunter.com
