Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney’s Splash Mountain Replacement Princess & The Frog – WM Leader

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

In June 2020 Disney announced that Splash Mountain, one of the mainstay rides at its U.S. parks whose theme was based on the Uncle Remus Br’er Rabbit story from the studio’s controversial 1946 film Song of the South, would be reimagined based on its more recent film The Princess and the Frog, which gave the world its first Black Disney princess. Today, Disney revealed new details about the forthcoming attraction at Disneyland and Disney World.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Black Disney#Yaya Arts Center#Imagineers#Mardi Gras#Disney Animation#Walt Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Disney closed this restaurant today with no advanced warning

Guests who are hoping to dine at one restaurant on Disney World property may be surprised to see it is closed with no advanced warning. Has this ever happened to you?. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms are receiving an Incredibles re-theme, and even the lobby area is receiving work.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Guest died after riding Disney’s Spaceship Earth, theme park injury report says

A 58-year-old man with an undisclosed pre-existing condition passed out and later died after riding the slow-moving dark ride Spaceship Earth at Epcot in late May, an injury report released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services revealed. The man’s death is the first linked to a Florida theme park reported to the agency since June 2018, when a 70-year-old man with a ...
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in September in Disney World

Rides and hotels across Disney World are constantly being updated and improved, so we see them close for construction or other reasons periodically. Just so that you’re aware of any closures that are happening during your Disney World trip, we checked out which rides and hotels are expected to be closed soon. Keep in mind that rides can still close unexpectedly if bad weather, technical difficulties, or other issues create problems that make them unsafe to ride. We can anticipate some of the refurbishments, though! Here’s a list of all the scheduled Disney World closures for September.
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Finally Bringing Back Parades But Like FastPasses, It’s Gonna Cost You

When Walt Disney World reopened just over a year ago after being closed for several months. It did so without many of the elements that people love most. There were no meet and greet opportunities with characters, there were no fireworks, and there were no parades. Slowly, these elements have been added back to the parks, or introduced in modified formats, but one big item that has continued to go missing has been parades. If you've been waiting for the return of parades, you won't have to wait too much longer, as Disney has announced that a parade will be back for the Christmas season. However, it will only be available to guests who buy tickets to the Disney Very Merriest After Hours event.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
Orlando, FLallears.net

The Worst Times to Visit Walt Disney World

Is there a bad time to visit Walt Disney World? For some, the quick answer is no. We’ve all heard (or uttered) the refrain that even a bad day at Disney World is better than a good day in the real world. Depending on your point of view and your...
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World announces that annual passes will return

Walt Disney World confirmed on Tuesday that they will start selling annual passes again in time for the start of the park’s 50th-anniversary celebration. “For those wondering about Walt Disney World Annual Passes, new pass sales will become available in time for the start of the 50th anniversary celebration! Walt Disney World Resort will be sharing additional information and details later this month, so be sure to stay tuned,” the theme park company wrote on their website.
LifestylePopculture

Walt Disney World Finally Making Major Changes to Panned Ride

One of Walt Disney World's least popular rides is undergoing serious renovations soon, and it may simply disappear for good before long. Earlier this month, Disney Parks filed a permit for "general construction" on the Primeval Whirl — an attraction at Animal Kingdom that has been closed for over a year. Some fans are now speculating that the small roller coaster will be a completely different ride if and when it reopens.
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Is Disney Pushing Out Guests in Their Golden Years with Tech-Heavy Experiences?

As someone in their mid-thirties, I have grown up in the thick of evolving technology. The concept of there always being a new development, capability or update isn't foreign to me, nor will it ever be to my children and those of the next generations. As the Disney parks have incorporated more technology into their experiences, we have quickly picked up the ins and outs of new systems to get what we want faster using our home computers and smartphones. But as Disney parks transition from these being optional processes to being a procedure required to access new attractions and experiences, I can't help but wonder if they are leaving guests in their golden years behind.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Guests jump out of Splash Mountain log during the ride!

We have some exclusive news for you. A friend of the blog is at the Magic Kingdom today and spotted some unusual guest behavior on Splash Mountain when guests jumped out of the log. Here’s the photos and details. Splash Mountain is a fan favorite ride at the Magic Kingdom....
PetsWDW News Today

Bambi and Thumper Joining Disney Fab 50 Character Collection

Bambi and Thumper will be part of the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. Roy Conli, producer at Disney Animation and Disneynature, announced their gold statue on social media today. Bambi and Thumper will be on display in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. As always,...
Drinksdisneydining.com

Another Magic Kingdom Favorite Reopens Next Month!

Walt Disney World Resort is slowly but surely reopening more and more attractions, experiences, and yes – RESTAURANTS! With “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary coming soon on October 1, it’s no surprise that Disney is preparing for a large amount of Disney fans. And if there is one thing us Disney fans love… it’s food! Disney foodies are rejoicing as favorite dining experiences are once again welcoming Guests with delicious dishes and refreshing beverages. We’ve now learned that one of the tastiest restaurants in Magic Kingdom Park’s Liberty Square is making a return… so get ready to mosey on in for a saloon feast!
Worlddisneyfoodblog.com

🚨 Every Piece of Vacation-Altering Disney World News from August! 🚨

Well, August was a BIG month when it comes to Disney news. We’re back with a check-in on the most unexpected/vacation-altering news that happened in Disney World last month and, well, this one’s a doozy. Are you sitting down? Comfy? HYDRATED? We ask because this list of unexpected news is pretty much dissertation length. Don’t worry though, we’re here to guide ya through it.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: This LEGO Figure From Downtown Disney is DFB’s Biggest Fan!

The LEGO Store in Downtown Disney is a great place to stop by and grab some cool creations!. Although you can buy some pretty cool Disney sets online like the Winnie the Pooh set or Marvel set, the LEGO store has some unique experiences! Recently, we stopped by the LEGO Store in Downtown Disney and made a custom creation!

Comments / 0

Community Policy