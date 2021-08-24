Cancel
Grant County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM MDT for south central North Dakota. Target Area: Grant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Grant County through 1130 PM MDT At 1100 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of Carson, or 21 miles southeast of Elgin, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Grant County, including the following locations... St. Gertrude, Raleigh, and Leith. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

