Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Edmunds, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 23:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Edmunds; McPherson The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Edmunds County in north central South Dakota Northern Brown County in northeastern South Dakota Eastern McPherson County in north central South Dakota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1201 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leola, or 21 miles northeast of Ipswich, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Wetonka and Grassland Colony around 1205 AM CDT. Frederick, Westport and Barnard around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Sand Lake Wildlife Refuge, Houghton and Claremont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH