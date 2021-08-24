Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

New York theater leaders agree on a New Deal for Broadway

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — A wide Broadway coalition of theater owners, producers, union leaders, creators and casting directors have hammered out a series of reforms and commitments for the theater industry to ensure equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility.

emerged following a summit of industry leaders organized by Black Theatre United earlier this year. It outlines reforms that are short-term — to be implemented prior to Broadway’s reopening this fall — and long-term over the next few years.

“Just as we are all committed to create safe environments free from discrimination, sexual harassment and bullying, we are committed to create environments that are equitable, diverse, inclusive, accessible and in which everyone has a sense of belonging,” the document states. The focus is on Black theater members.

The changes range from the abstract — “to push for more diversity” — to the specific, like that artists with visual disabilities be offered Braille audition materials and that the Shubert, Nederlander and Jujamcyn chains have at least one of their theaters named after a Black artist. (Jujamcyn already has the August Wilson Theatre).

“We had meetings for six months with everyone in the industry and we pretty much formed this together. We knew what we wanted and what we wanted to change,” Tony Award-winner LaChanze and a founding member of Black Theatre United, told The Associated Press on Monday ahead of the document’s release.

“This is the floor. This is not the ceiling. This is just the beginning for us. We’re hoping with this document that it will have a ripple effect throughout our industry for all other members of the community.”

Directors and authors have agreed to insist on diversity riders — to include members of underrepresented communities — in all new contracts they work on and “will never assemble an all-white creative team on a production again.” Producers have agreed to widen the talent pool to more diverse candidates.

One thing the groups all agree to is that they will each adopt “an EDIAB policy” — which stands for equity, diversity, inclusion, accessibility and belonging — and post it on websites, theater lobbies and audition rooms, making it clear to everyone before rehearsals begin and mandate its training. But what that exact policy will be is still to be determined by each group.

“Each organization is going to create their own policy that we will be monitoring to make sure that they are in accordance to the New Deal,” said LaChanze. “We are not the ones writing out what the policy is going to be. We established guidelines for what it must include, but each company has to provide the exact language.”

The New Deal for Broadway has been endorsed by many of Broadway’s biggest organizations and individuals, from the producers’ group The Broadway League to the labor organizations Actor’s Equity Association and Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Local 798.

The biggest theater owners — the Nederlander Organization, Jujamcyn Theaters, Shubert Organization and Disney Theatrical Productions — are on board, as well as casting agencies like The Telsey Office and Tara Rubin Casting, plus playwright Doug Wright, director Michael Greif, director-choreographers Sergio Trujillo and Jerry Mitchell, and composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Jeanine Tesori.

The unions have agreed to appoint a full-time Chief Diversity Officer. Casting agents have agreed to remove “stereotypical language.” And producers will “commit to hiring creative talent from historically excluded and underrepresented groups in our industry on every new creative team, regardless of the subject matter of the show.”

Enforcement will be conducted by a committee consisting of Black Theatre United and members of each leading group that are signatories. Egregious violations could lead to parties being removed from the document, LaChanze said.

was formed in response to the wave of national unrest over racial injustice that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. It has hosted town halls on activism, bolstered census participation and developed mentorship programs for aspiring young Black theater artists. In addition to LaChanze, its founding members include Audra McDonald, Billy Porter, Norm Lewis and Vanessa Williams.

Data from Broadway indicates vast inequities. According to the annual study, nearly 80% of Broadway and off-Broadway show writers were white as were 85.5% of directors during the 2017-18 season, the latest time frame analyzed.

On stages, over 61% of all roles in New York City went to white actors, a rate double the population of white people in New York City. Data on designers is even more unbalanced: In the 2018-2019 theatrical season, 91% of Broadway design slots were filled with white designers.

LaChanze said the killing of Floyd and last summer’s protests galvanized the industry to change. “Everyone wanted us to go back into the theater not the way we left it,” she said.

___

Mark Kennedy is at

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Norm Lewis
Person
Lachanze
Person
Audra Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Show#New Deal#Ap#Black Theatre United#The Shubert Nederlander#The Associated Press#Ediab#The Broadway League#Jujamcyn Theaters#Shubert Organization#The Telsey Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & Dancet2conline.com

Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings

With Broadway re-opening we redid our list to reflect what is coming. SPRINGSTEIN ON BROADWAY: St. James Theatre, 246 W 44th St. PASS OVER: August Wilson Theatre: 245 W 52nd St. In previews, Opens 8/12. HADESTOWN: The Walter Kerr Theatre, 219 West 48th St. Opens 9/2. WAITRESS: Ethel Barrymore Theatre,...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Watch Highlights: The Return of Broadway at The New Yorker Live

“How we respond to this moment is what our grandkids are going to ask us about,” the Tony Award-winning actor and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson said, on Tuesday, during the latest installment of The New Yorker Live, the magazine’s monthly event series for subscribers. Broadway is preparing to reopen next month, after the pandemic forced theatres to take a year-and-a-half-long hiatus, and the industry faces a changed world. Santiago-Hudson and David Byrne, the musician and producer best known as the front man of the Talking Heads, joined the New Yorker staff writer Vinson Cunningham to discuss how they hope to shape the contours of this age.
New York City, NYPosted by
Jeryl Brunner

Broadway Talent Norbert Leo Butz Performs Live At The New York Supper Club And Cabaret, Feinstein’s/54 Below

Norbert Leo Butz, one of Broadway’s most beloved talents, is performing live from Feinstein’s/54 Below on August 21 at 7pm ET. The two-time Tony-winning actor will sing intimate songs that were inspired by the seven months he spent in isolation in Vancouver, British Columbia, filming the NBC series Debris. The show will also be available to view live online through BroadwayWorld Events.
Theater & Dancetworivertimes.com

Theaters Announce It’s Show Time – Finally

Autumn traditionally brings about a new season of concerts, shows and plays. From Broadway to London’s West End to theaters everywhere, it’s time to cue the lights. After 18 months of virtual, outdoor and canceled performances, venues are opening their doors, dusting off the seats and welcoming back audiences to a new season of entertainment.
Theater & Dancetalesbuzz.com

As NYC Broadway returns, London theater is having a ball

While Broadway nervously approaches mass reopening in September, with casts and creatives terrified by the Delta variant, much of London’s West End has been happily chugging along since spring. Producers there have had to adapt to — or, in the case of Andrew Lloyd Webber, angrily shout about — constantly...
Theater & DanceTelegraph

Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz: ‘The US arts scene is like a totalitarian state’

"Everyone in the arts in America is talking about the tyranny of cancel culture and cultural appropriation,” says the Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz. “The funny thing is, no one dares to say it aloud. It’s like living in a totalitarian state. When your life is all about creating stories, and to be told you can only write about someone who is exactly like you, well, I’m not happy about being put in that situation.”
Theater & Dancecapradio.org

Curtains Up! Broadway Musicals Return, But COVID Concerns Are Center Stage

After 18 months, the first two musicals are returning to Broadway – Hadestown and Waitress – and over the course of the next several weeks, many more will reopen. The industry has been a leader in masking requirements and vaccine mandates, but what had been seen as a triumphant return to the stage has become something of an anxious moment.
Theater & DanceNew Haven Register

Broadway Staple TKTS Will Reopen in September

TKTS, the premier destination for discount Broadway tickets, will reopen this fall after being shuttered for more than a year due to the pandemic. Its return, set for Sept. 15 at 3 p.m., marks a positive step for the theater industry, which has remained dark since March 2020. More from...
TV & VideosBroadway.com

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) John Gore Organization announced today that Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal will now be titled The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. The first nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment program, the show airs in over 100 television markets weekly across the U.S. The curtain rises on the new season on September 4 and 5 and features interviews with To Kill a Mockingbird headliner Jeff Daniels, Hadestown creator and director Anais Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin, Wicked leading lady Lindsay Pearce and Hamilton star Krystal Joy Brown. There's also an exciting Chicago rehearsal performance from Tony winner Lillias White.
Theater & Danceclassical-music.com

The best musicals by Leonard Bernstein

There are fewer composers more innovative and stylistically wide-reaching as Leonard Bernstein. Not only did he write musicals, symphonies, operas, incidental music, ballets and film scores; he was as celebrated a conductor and pianist as he was a composer. Just one year after his legendary hit musical West Side Story hit Broadway, he took on the role of music director of the New York Philharmonic – both significant career highlights and not usual bedfellows in the classical music world.
Entertainmentmdtheatreguide.com

Concert Review: ‘WICKED in Concert’ on PBS

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, PBS premiered “Wicked in Concert.” The show was hosted by the former co-stars of the original cast, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel. The music was provided by the American Pops Orchestra with Luke S. Frazier conducting. With music and lyrics by the legendary Stephen Schwartz,...
MoviesTVOvermind

Dear Evan Hansen: From Broadway to the Big Screen

Broadway musicals are becoming the apple of filmmakers’ eyes, as more and more hit musicals are being turned into film adaptations. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but when done right, it almost always becomes a sure-fire blockbuster hit. One of the recent Broadway adaptations was the hit stage musical, In the Heights, which unfortunately, did not fare so well in the box office. Another one that is currently in early talks to production is Jon M. Chu’s (Crazy Rich Asians) take on the much-loved musical, Wicked. The movie world is buzzing with more and more adaptations of all sorts, it’s always interesting to find out what’s coming next. One new adaptation that has got Broadway fans really excited is the critically acclaimed musical, Dear Evan Hansen.
Theater & Danceviewing.nyc

[WATCH] Broadway Collaborates to Welcome Back Audience

Broadway wants you back, the Broadway League is reminding everyone just how much they have been missed. It’s been 18 months since the lights went out on the Great White Way, and 97,000 Broadway workers depend on people to return and see live theater again. Oprah Winfrey narrated a short film that includes 99 Broadway shows, 735 actors and one dog showcasing the rich history of Broadway, and previewed the exciting new shows yet to come.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

New York Film Festival Unveils Screenings At Local Arthouse Theaters; BAM, Other Partners To Expand Fest’s Reach

New York Film Festival parent, Film at Lincoln Center (FLC), announced an expanded footprint for the 59th edition of the fest (Sept. 24 – Oct. 10), partnering with local arthouse theaters to bring selections to new audiences. NYFF is working with with Anthology Film Archives (East Village), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music, Fort Greene, Brooklyn), Jacob Burns Film Center (Pleasantville, Westchester), and Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem) to screen a selection of films throughout the festival — complete list below. “These screenings allow filmmakers to share their work with passionate filmgoers across New York, and provide flexibility for movie lovers citywide and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy