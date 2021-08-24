Comic Book Preview – Vampirella #23
Dynamite Entertainment unleashes Vampirella #23 this Wednesday, and you can check out the official preview of the issue here…. “RED MASS, PART 1: The countdown to the most unholy union in history begins here! Having finally returned to Earth from her Interstellar adventure, Vampirella rescues a child from certain death while unwittingly giving life to the greatest evil the world has ever seen! The epic run of CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ERGUN GUNDUZ is about to reach its crescendo!”www.flickeringmyth.com
