Comic Book Preview – Vampirella #23

Hal Foster was enormously influential on the foundational comic book creators of the Golden Age and highly regarded by everyone who read comics in that era and beyond. Two years after the debut of the Prince Valiant Sunday strip on February 13, 1937, David McKay Publications' Ace Comics #26 collected the first few pages for the first time in comic book format. The comic book debut of highly influential work that is widely considered among the most important comics published in any form, there's an Ace Comics #26 (David McKay Publications, 1939) CGC VG- 3.5 Cream to off-white pages for auction in this week's 2021 August 22-23 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122134 from Heritage Auctions.