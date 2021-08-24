Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Comic Book Preview – Vampirella #23

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDynamite Entertainment unleashes Vampirella #23 this Wednesday, and you can check out the official preview of the issue here…. “RED MASS, PART 1: The countdown to the most unholy union in history begins here! Having finally returned to Earth from her Interstellar adventure, Vampirella rescues a child from certain death while unwittingly giving life to the greatest evil the world has ever seen! The epic run of CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ERGUN GUNDUZ is about to reach its crescendo!”

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Dynamite Entertainment#Adventure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Have Their Version Of Marvel's Multiversal Masters of Evil

For Free Comic Book Day this year, Marvel Comics previewed Avengers #50 with a Multiversal Masters Of Evil, drawing together figures of different realities and times together as a new Avengers threat. At the end of the previous issue of Injustice Frontier #4, we got a look at another team…
Artsbleedingcool.com

13 Free Comic Book Day 2021 Titles, Available Digitally

This year's Free Comic Book Day gave away around 55 comic book titles in comic book stores. But a few have also been made available digitally, on Kindle and ComiXology, for those who couldn't make it to the store. Here's a look at the eleven titles able to be read right now.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel To Launch Star Wars: Crimson Reign Comic Book Series

Star Wars: Crimson Reign is to continue the War of the Bounty Hunters crossover in Marvel's current Star Wars comic books, joining up aspects of Solo, Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi. Star Wars: Crimson Reign is a five-issue mini-series by Charles Soule and Steve Cummings that launches in November and stars Qi'ra from Solo, who recently appeared in comics for the first time with War of the Bounty Hunters.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Cyberpunk Comic Fox and Hare Comes to Vault in November

Vault Comics will publish Fox and Hare, a new cyberpunk series by Jon Tsuei and Stacey Lee that aims to reframe the themes of the genre through an Asian lens this November. Also, since it's a comic book, it won't be riddle with unplayable bugs like that damn Cyberpunk 2077 video game! Vault sent out a press release announcing the comic:
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Hellboy: The Bones of Giants Gets a Comic Book Adaptation

Hellboy: The Bones of Giants Gets a Comic Book Adaptation. Back in 2001, Mike Mignola teamed up with novelist Christopher Golden on a Hellboy prose novel that put Big Red in the middle of a whodunit with ties to Norse mythology. And in honor of its 20th anniversary, the story is getting the comic book treatment. Dark Horse has just announced plans to re-imagine Hellboy: The Bones of Giants as a four-issue miniseries this fall.
Moorpark, CAmpacorn.com

Comic book lovers dip into ink, action

Houston, a producer/ director/artist for “X-Men the Animated Series” and cover artist for X-Men Park. Below, Moorpark resident Maranda Hatch helps her 10-year-old son, Nickolis, pick out free comics.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Vampirella spinoff Nyx launching this November

Dynamite Entertainment has announced that longtime Vampirella friend and foe Nyx is set to headline her very own comic book series from writer Christos Gage (Superior Spider-Man, Batman/Fortnite) and artist Marc Borstel (Weapon X, Lady Death). Nyx is the centuries old daughter of a human and the mad god Chaos....
Comicstheprp.com

Exodus Readying ‘Tales Of The Damned’ Comic Books & Action Figure

Exodus and Incendium have teamed up for a ‘Tales Of The Damned” comic book series and action figure. The first episode will ship on Halloween, October 31st. The release of the comic is expected to coincide with the band’s forthcoming new album “Persona Non Grata“, which is tentatively due out in November.
Books & LiteratureGIZORAMA

Black Book: A Glimpse Into the Life of a Witch

The skies darken and the sun is setting… evil is bound to take a firmer hold soon. In Black Book, you take the role of a young witch named Vasilisa, on her perilous journey to rescue her beloved. I’ll share with you some details as to what you can expect from the journey of a young sorceress in the dark, rural corners of Cherdyn, her homeland.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

First Comic Book App. of Prince Valiant in Ace Comics #26 at Auction

Hal Foster was enormously influential on the foundational comic book creators of the Golden Age and highly regarded by everyone who read comics in that era and beyond. Two years after the debut of the Prince Valiant Sunday strip on February 13, 1937, David McKay Publications' Ace Comics #26 collected the first few pages for the first time in comic book format. The comic book debut of highly influential work that is widely considered among the most important comics published in any form, there's an Ace Comics #26 (David McKay Publications, 1939) CGC VG- 3.5 Cream to off-white pages for auction in this week's 2021 August 22-23 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122134 from Heritage Auctions.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Inside the Midnight Sons comic book that Marvel passed on in 2017

Greg Smallwood is currently working on DC's The Human Target with writer Tom King, but a couple of years back he pitched an interesting idea to Marvel fresh off his run on Moon Knight: a new Midnight Sons team book. With a Midnight Suns game just announced, we thought it the perfect time to look back at what almost was.
Shoppingbitcoinist.com

Marvel Launches First NFT Digital Comic Books On Veve

Marvel has released its first NFT Digital Comic Collectibles for sale on VeVe. It continues to celebrate Marvel Month in partnership with VeVe, with its first NFT comic books. The American media franchise announced in this report: “Following Marvel Entertainment’s successful, officially licensed NFT digital collectibles based on Spider-Man and Captain America, we’re excited to reveal, starting tomorrow, August 19, VeVe will be launching the inaugural series of classic Marvel Comics as NFTs!.”
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Extreme Carnage: Riot #1

Carnage may be building an army, but his ultimate goal remains shrouded in mystery. What is his endgame? And how many will he massacre to achieve it?. Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!

Comments / 0

Community Policy