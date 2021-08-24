Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

National Grid and SSE to use electricity transformers to heat homes

By Jillian Ambrose Energy correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0XK0_0bawCTRr00
Part of transformer substation Photograph: Tobias Schwarz/Reuters

Thousands of homes could soon be warmed by the heat from giant electricity grid transformers for the first time as part of new plans to harness “waste heat” and cut carbon emissions from home heating.

Trials are due to begin on how to capture the heat generated by transmission network transformers, owned by National Grid, to provide home heating for households connected to district heating networks operated by SSE.

Currently, hot air is vented from the giant substations to help cool the transformers that help to control the electricity current running through National Grid’s high-voltage transmission lines.

However, if the trial succeeds, about 1,300 National Grid substations could soon act as neighbourhood “boilers”, piping water heated by the substations into nearby heating networks, and on into the thousands of homes that use SSE’s services.

“Electric power transformers generate huge amounts of heat as a byproduct when electricity flows through them. At the moment, this heat is just vented directly into the atmosphere and wasted,” said Nathan Sanders, the managing director of SSE Energy Solutions.

“This groundbreaking project aims to capture that waste heat and effectively turn transformers into community ‘boilers’ that serve local heat networks with a low- or even zero-carbon alternative to fossil-fuel-powered heat sources such as gas boilers,” Sanders added.

Alexander Yanushkevich, National Grid’s innovation manager, said the scheme was “essential to achieve net zero” and a “great example of how, taking a whole-system approach, the UK can lead the way in helping accelerate decarbonisation”.

The energy companies believe the scheme could initially reduce heat network carbon emissions by more than 40% compared with fossil gas systems. Once the UK’s electricity system is zero carbon, the heating solution could play a major role in helping the UK meet its climate targets.

The first trials have begun at National Grid’s specially designed testing site at Deeside in Wales to establish how the waste heat could be used in district heating networks. Once complete, the intellectual property will be shared with smaller regional electricity network owners, which may choose to roll out schemes in their areas.

Tim O’Reilly, head of strategy at National Grid, said: “We have 1,300 transmission transformers, but there’s no reason why you couldn’t apply this technology to smaller electricity network transformers, too.”

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Once the trials are complete, National Grid and SSE will have a better idea of how many homes could be warmed using the heat generated by electricity network substations, O’Reilly said, and how the heat can be used.

“The heavier the [electricity] load, which typically reaches a peak at around teatime, the more heat energy the transformer will be able to produce. So it fits quite nicely to when people require heat in the evenings,” he added.

Other projects designed to capture waste heat to use in district heating schemes include trapping the heat generated on the Northern line of London’s tube network to warm homes in Islington , and harnessing the geothermal heat from disused mines for district heating networks in Durham.

Only between 2% and 3% of the UK is connected to a district heating network, compared with a majority of homes in Germany and Scandinavian countries. But more heat networks are expected to emerge in the years ahead as the UK tries to reduce the carbon emissions from homes.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Heating#Sse#Heat Energy#Electric Power#National Grid#Sse Energy Solutions#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk#Scandinavian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Related
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

UK energy bills to rise after record wholesale electricity prices

Household energy bills are to rise after prices on the UK’s wholesale electricity market soared to a record high last month, furthering concerns about more families being pushed into fuel poverty this winter. The electricity market price passed the £100 a megawatt-hour mark last month for the first time since...
Law EnforcementThe Guardian

‘Blinded by police’: my search for fellow survivors of an alarming trend

My mind raced in the seconds after I was shot. I heard the gun go off and turned my head toward the sound, just in time to watch the spinning aluminum canister slam into my brow. Everything went black. I stumbled. When I regained my balance and opened my eyes, the sight in my right eye was gone. Something in my head told me the teargas canister was the last thing I’d ever see clearly.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UK competition regulator clears National Grid's $11 bln purchase of WPD

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it had cleared National Grid's (NG.L) proposed purchase of British electricity distribution business and will not refer the deal to a lengthy investigation. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal, announced in March, does not merit a...
theiet.org

National Grid gets approval for £7.8bn takeover of electricity distributor

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given the green light to the National Grid’s proposed £7.8bn takeover of Western Power Distribution (WPD). WPD is the UK’s largest electricity distribution business and is currently owned by US firm PPL Corporation. National Grid, which manages the UK’s power infrastructure, announced...
power-technology.com

National Grid acquisition of PPL WPD Investments approved by CMA

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has approved National Grid’s proposed acquisition of PPL WPD Investments, the holding company of Western Power Distribution (WPD). As initially announced in March, National Grid will acquire PPL WPD Investments from US-based energy company PPL’s subsidiary, PPL WPD, for a deal value of...
Energy IndustryPosted by
newschain

National Grid’s £7.8bn electricity deal given green light

National Grid’s £7.8 billion acquisition of Britain’s largest electricity distribution business has been cleared by the UK competition watchdog. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had decided not to refer the completed takeover of Western Power Distribution (WPD) from US energy giant PPL Corporation for an in-depth investigation.
IndustryShareCast

National Grid's WPD acquisition gets the all-clear from CMA

National Grid, which agreed to purchase Western Power Distribution from US firm PPL back in March, got the all-clear to move ahead with the acquisition on Wednesday after the CMA stated the $11.0bn deal did not merit a so-called Phase 2 investigation despite initial concerns that the merger would mean National Grid and WPD would cease "to be distinct".
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australia could install another 8.9 GW of PV by 2025

Solar could supply up to 77% of total electricity demand in Australia by 2026, the Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO) has revealed in its annual Electricity Statement of Opportunities report. The report predicts that new renewable energy generation and energy storage projects will be able to supply the country as...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Storing wind, solar power with silica sands

Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have proposed to use silica sands – a stable and inexpensive material with prices ranging from $30 to $50/ton – as a medium to store excess wind and solar power. The research team developed a thermal energy storage...
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

ND Transmission Workers Watching Impact Of Ida On Electric Grid

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transmission workers are watching to see what the impact of Hurricane Ida is on the state's electric grid. Transmission Authority Director John Weeda says capacity through the lines has decreased. Weeda says the storm is creating a shift in the supply to the power grid.
Chicago, ILWorcester Business Journal

AMSC signs deal to strengthen Chicago electric grid

American Superconductor Corp. an energy and power company based in Ayer, announced on Tuesday a partnership with Chicago electric utility Commonwealth Edison Co. The partnership integrates AMSC’s Resilient Electric Grid system, which improves reliability and performance of electric power grids, into ComEd’s systems, according to a press release from AMSC.
Energy IndustryBoston Globe

National Grid NE has a new president

National Grid has hired a top Baltimore Gas and Electric executive to oversee the British utility’s New England operations. Stephen Woerner, BGE’s president, will become National Grid’s New England president as of Oct. 1. In the new role, he will be responsible for National Grid’s gas and electric operations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. However, National Grid is in the process of selling its Rhode Island business, known as Narragansett Electric, to PPL Corp. When that deal is done, Woerner will continue as the Massachusetts president. Woerner is essentially taking over for a job that Marcy Reed had overseeing Massachusetts operations until her retirement on March 31. He is replacing Terry Sobolewski, who had the job overseeing both Rhode Island and Massachusetts on an interim basis after Reed’s departure. — JON CHESTO.
Texas Statetpr.org

Tesla Could Reshape Texans’ Relationship With The Electric Grid

Tesla founder Elon Musk is looking to reshape Texans' relationship with the state's electric grid. Tesla recently filed with the Texas Public Utility Commission to be able to sell electricity to consumers. But Russell Gold, a reporter for Texas Monthly, says Musk's ambitions are far greater than just being a...
Energy Industryhackaday.com

Turning Heat Into Electricity

You don’t really create energy, you convert it from one form to another. For example, many ways that we generate electricity use heat from burning or nuclear decay to generate steam which turns a generator. Thermocouples generate electricity directly from heat, but generally not very much. Still, some nuclear batteries directly convert heat to electricity, they just aren’t very efficient. Now researchers have developed a way of preparing a material that is better at doing the conversion: tin selenide.
Energy IndustryEETimes.com

Amber Secures Patents for Electric Grid Management

Amber Solutions, the electrical infrastructure specialist, has secured new patents for silicon components used for digital control of electrical current. The patented components are used forÂ digital management of GFCI (ground fault circuit interruption) and AFCI (arc fault circuit interrupters), protecting electrical products from electrical power surges. In a video, the company demonstrated the patented technologies’ ability to limit 460 inductive overcurrents within 15 minutes to 260 volts per overcurrent.
Energy Industrycbslocal.com

Bladeless Wind Turbines Could Be The Future Of Green Energy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new type of wind turbine could revolutionize how we power our homes while solving a lot of the issues of traditional windmills. Spanish engineer David Yáñez, co-founder of the startup Vortex Bladeless, has designed a new oscillating turbine to shake back and fourth instead of spinning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy