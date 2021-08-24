Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Does Covid-19 follow a similar seasonal pattern to flu?

By Kate Ravilious
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tgkki_0bawCGDe00
A man leaves a train station in heavy rain, in Kolkata, India Photograph: Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

It is well known that influenza is seasonal, peaking in the winter in temperate regions and during the wet season in tropical locations. So does Covid-19 follow a similar seasonal pattern?

To answer this question scientists compared coronavirus rates between March 2020 and March 2021 from five countries – Canada, Germany, India, Ethiopia and Chile – with daily mean temperature, humidity, ultraviolet radiation and air-drying capacity (a measure of how quickly droplets evaporate).

In countries with temperate climates they found Covid-19 peaked during the winter months, when temperature and humidity were low. Meanwhile, in countries with tropical climates the cases peaked during the summer monsoons, when humidity was high.

The results, published in the journal GeoHealth , reveal that there were two variables – ultraviolet levels and air-drying capacity – that consistently correlated with Covid-19 levels in all countries. Bright sunshine and fast evaporation were associated with falling rates of coronavirus, while cloudy skies and slow evaporation appear to aid the spread of the virus.

Anticipating the seasonality of Covid-19 will be important in combating its spread, ensuring booster vaccines are given before the peak season takes-off, for example. But seasonality is only one factor, we shouldn’t drop our guard just because it is sunny and dry .

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Flu#Seasonality#Covid 19#Temperature#Geohealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Law EnforcementThe Guardian

‘Blinded by police’: my search for fellow survivors of an alarming trend

My mind raced in the seconds after I was shot. I heard the gun go off and turned my head toward the sound, just in time to watch the spinning aluminum canister slam into my brow. Everything went black. I stumbled. When I regained my balance and opened my eyes, the sight in my right eye was gone. Something in my head told me the teargas canister was the last thing I’d ever see clearly.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Flu Season, COVID-19 Could Create Potential Twindemic, But It Doesn’t Have To Happen That Way

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brace yourselves; the flu and COVID-19 will likely hit at the same time this fall and winter, setting the stage for a potential twindemic. That could not just be a health threat for individuals; it could create a threat for doctors, hospitals and overwhelmed health care facilities. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports, it doesn’t have to happen that way. It was around this time, or a little later, last year that we were warned of an impending twindemic. COVID was peaking at the same time as the flu season was about to get underway. Worse, no COVID vaccine...
Public Healthkq2.com

Between flu and Covid-19, winter 'could be complicated'

If there ever was a year to get a flu shot, this one may be it. Typically, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests people get a flu shot by the end of October. But the coming flu season may be a bad one. With Covid-19 still complicating...
Industrypharmacytimes.com

Experts Outline COVID-19 Trends, Flu Season Predictions

Doug Long, vice president of industry relations at IQVIA, and Scott Biggs, director of supplier services, discussed their session at the 2021 National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Total Store Expo titled "Pharmaceutical Trends, Issues, and Forecasts." In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Doug Long, vice president of industry...
Omaha, NEKETV.com

Dr. Rupp talks differences, similarities additional COVID-19 vaccine shots

OMAHA, Neb. — U.S. health officials announced Wednesday recommending all Americans get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Officials said those shots should be available in September. People who are immunocompromised are already getting a third vaccine dose. Many have questions about the difference. Doctors say...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Public HealthFast Company

RIP cloth masks? Why airlines and governments are banning them

Cloth masks have become a staple of our pandemic lives. In the earliest days of COVID-19, we followed online tutorials to sew masks from old T-shirts. Soon, companies of all kinds—from Old Navy to designer Christian Siriano—flooded the market with masks, so we could keep a stash handy whenever we stepped out the door. But the era of the cloth mask may be coming to an end.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.

Comments / 0

Community Policy