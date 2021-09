After news broke that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died, tributes poured in online from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Ringo Starr and more. Charlie Watts is being remembered by some of the most well-known musicians in the world following his tragic death. The Rolling Stones drummer passed away at age 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 24, a spokesperson announced on the band’s official Twitter account, and tributes immediately came pouring in from countless celebrities. Paul McCartney honored Charlie with a minute-long video he shared to Twitter. “He was a lovely guy,” Paul said. “Lots of love to his family, his wife and kids and his extended family. Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer. Love you Charlie, I’ve always loved you. Beautiful man.”