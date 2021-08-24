Japan's Sumitomo Chemical expanding high-purity chemicals capacity

The report “Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market, By Vessel Type (Power Barge and Power Ship), By Power Source (Small Scale (Up to 72 MW), Medium Scale (72 MW to 400 MW), and High Scale (Above 400 MW)), By Component (Power Generation System, Gas Turbine and IC Engine, Steam Turbine and Generator, Power Distribution System, Transformer, and Switchboard), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global floating LNG power vessel market is projected to grow from US$ 517.0 Million in 2020 to US$ 640.1 Million by 2029. Increasing use of electricity is a key factor driving growth of the global floating LNG power vessel market. In addition, lack of power infrastructure in developing countries is major factor propelling growth of the global floating LNG power vessels market. Furthermore, various benefits offered by floating LNG power vessel over land-based power plants are expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period. Escalating need for providing uninterrupted power supply can create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global floating LNG power vessel market.