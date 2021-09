The editors of Cook’s Country magazine have spent a good part of the last decade crisscrossing the country looking for local gems in restaurants, BBQ joints, diners, seafood shacks, at food festivals and with home cooks; along the way they became acquainted with the places and people as well as the food. The result of all of those miles spent on the road is Cook’s Country Eats Local, a collection of 150 foolproof recipes that have flown under the national radar for far too long.