If you want to be a star, you need to know this man…

By Constance Cherise
manchesterinklink.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to over 50-year impresario veteran Mark Schoenfeld, “Nothing extraordinary happens by ordinary means. Talent is ubiquitous. It’s everywhere. It’s not only in New York or Los Angeles and Nashville. It’s literally everywhere. And talent, great talent in and of itself, will never conquer the world of show business. It’s not the main thing. Someone has to know the terrain, has to have a network, and know-how to develop that talent on a certain level,” explains Schoenfeld. “Look at Motown. All those acts came from one small neighborhood. They weren’t in N.Y. They weren’t in Los Angeles. They weren’t in Nashville. They came from a Detroit inner-city project. Someone mined that gold. That was Berry Gordy, and that is true today and I’m proof of it, of mining the gold right here in New Hampshire.”

