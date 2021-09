It's crazy to think that an event that has been going on for more than 40 years is suddenly going to cease to exist. But that is the case with the Tri-Cities Wine Festival. It has been canceled for a couple of years in a row to the coronavirus pandemic, but now organizers say that it will be canceled forever and ever. According to a report, one of the main reasons it is being canceled is due to an increase of local tasting rooms and other similar wine events across the region. But there was a time when the Pasco Red Lion was jam-packed with wine enthusiasts for this event. The Tri-Cities Wine Festival often featured nearly 400 different wines. For the full story click HERE.