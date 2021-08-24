Cancel
Politics

Fuzzy Dice Car Show

mesabitribune.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Virginia was filled with hundreds of antique and classic cars Saturday morning for the annual Fuzzy Dice car show. The group also hosted a cruise night Friday evening.

Geneva, ILgeneva.il.us

Concours d' Elegance Car Show

Car enthusiasts will gather again this year in Geneva to view a beautiful collection of antique, classic and modern automobiles. Participants from all over the country will display their prized automobiles on Third Street hoping to be awarded one of the coveted "Benz" trophies. This is a great event to bring the family for an up-close look at some award-winning and rare cars and to chat with the vehicle owners.
Prospect, CTmycitizensnews.com

Car show set for 36th year

PROSPECT — The 36th annual Sock Hop and Car Show is set to return to the Prospect Green a year after hitting the road. The show is Aug. 22 from 12 to 5 p.m. on the Green on Center Street. The show, which is hosted by the Mayor’s Office and...
swnewsmedia.com

Cars and Caves show Aug. 28

The August Cars and Caves Auto Show will offer visitors a chance to enjoy seeing hundreds of remarkable collector cars 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Chanhassen AutoPlex at 8150 Audubon Road in Chanhassen. Freewill donations will be accepted on site to support TreeHouse, an organization with a mission...
Prospect, CTmycitizensnews.com

Prospect postpones car show

PROSPECT — The town postponed the 36th annual Sock Hop and Car Show, which was set for Sunday, to next weekend due to the forecast of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Henri. “It’s in the best interest of everyone to postpone it,” Mayor Robert Chatfield said. The car show is...
Politicsthejournal-news.net

Waggoner Car Show This Saturday

On Saturday, the village of Waggoner flexes its muscle as the 19th annual Waggoner Car Show takes place on the grounds of the Waggoner Centennial Building. Registration runs from 9 a.m. until noon, with the show continuing on until 3 p.m. Dozens of awards will be handed out to cars in 32 classes beginning at 3:30 p.m., with $100 cash going to the best of show.
Politicssouthwestregionalpublishing.com

Justice Car Show set for August 27

The Village of Justice, in coordination with the Justice Park District, will hold its 24th annual auto show “Cars Under The Stars” on Friday, August 27. The rain date is Saturday, August 28. The show is an annual event, but it was cancelled last year due to COVID. The show...
Kentucky Statemiddlesboronews.com

Revolution Kentucky car show hits downtown

For those who are interested in customized cars, trucks, and motorcycles, downtown Middlesboro is the place to be on Saturday, as the Revolution Kentucky Car and Truck Show hits the downtown area for the second consecutive year. Steven Tiller, founder and promoter of the show, went over some of the...
Edwardsville, ILTimes Union

Kicks on 66 Car Show gears up with preview

EDWARDSVILLE — There were some rumbles of thunder and occasional bolts of lightning on Thursday afternoon at Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, but the automotive thunder from a collection of classic cars stole the show from Mother Nature. The occasion was a media briefing for the second annual Kicks on...
Valparaiso, NEwahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Valparaiso hosts first car show

VALPARAISO – Valparaiso will welcome a variety of vehicles and their owners to the village of about 600 residents on Aug. 21 for the first Valparaiso Car Show. Event organizer Tammy Marshalek said the event registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Val Tavern and will go until 12 p.m. when the show itself begins. Those competing in the show will be up for Best of Show, Peoples Choice, Best Chevy, Best Ford and Best Mopar.
CarsAutoExpress

The best cars at the Salon Prive 2021 luxury car show

This week, the 16th edition of one of the UK’s most prestigious car events, the Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance, is being held at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. Conceived by brothers Andrew and David Bagley, Salon Prive is inspired by the extravagant concours events held in the US and Italy, which bring the world’s rare and exotic cars together to be judged by experts for their originality, historical provenance and quality of restoration.
Politicstheallstate.org

PHOTOS: ‘Govs Garage’ Car Show and Meetup

A license plate of one of the cars on display at the 2021 APEX annual car show. HASSAN TAYLOR | THE ALL STATE. Organizers of APEX weekend introduced a car show and meetup event as the newest part of its freshman orientation schedule this year. Austin Peay students and employees...
Mackay, IDPost Register

Collectors brush off the dust for Mackay car show

Cold winds and rain kept some auto enthusiasts away from the Mackay Show and Shine car show, but 35 cars, motorcycles, pickups and a military halftrack still joined the tank at Tank Park for the Aug. 21 show. Event organizer Mick Hoover said despite the “crummy weather,” the show exceeded...
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Hot Rods, Classic Cars, & Antique Motorbikes at Upcoming Car Show

Calling all car lovers! This Sunday’s car show in Montrose highlights some the best vehicles that ever rolled off the assembly line. Anyone who is an automobile aficionado or interested in viewing vintage cars and motorcycles should put their pedal to the metal and come to the Montrose Car Show! The 19th Annual Old Town Montrose Car Show, hosted by the Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA), is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. Over 300 hot rods, classics, exotics, muscle cars, and vintage cars plus trucks and motorbikes will be on display in the 2200, 2300, and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue as well as on Wickham Way and Ocean View Boulevard near Honolulu. Car owners will be nearby to answer questions about what is, for many, their prized possession. Some displays will have the car hood open for a glimpse at the unique engines. Age is just a number as is evident by the oldest car on display. At 104 years old, the 1917 Ford Model T owned by Brent Unger will be a sight to see.
Posted by
TBR News Media

St. James car show draws hundreds of car enthusiasts

On Sunday Long Island Cars was able to hold its “Super Swap Sunday” Car Show and Swap Meet on the Flowerfield property on Route 25A in St. James once again this year. It was the second time in 2021 after not being able to hold the event last year due to the pandemic. Car enthusiasts all over Suffolk County and nearby areas lined up to display their cars or simply come and check them out.
Societycbslocal.com

Car Show w/ Nifty's Mom!

The Galt Area Historical Society invites you to McFarland Living History Ranch for a fun filled day for our annual Galt Drive Down Memory Lane Car Show featuring 1972 and older vehicles and local vendors. Included this year will be the McFarland Ranch Antique & Collectible Faire.
Point Pleasant, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Evening Car Show returns to much fanfare

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Boro Rotary Club’s annual Evening Car Show returned to Crystal Point Yacht Club Tuesday evening to much fanfare from car enthusiasts and community members alike. The 31st annual show, held Aug. 18 after having to be cancelled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, featured...
Hastings, NEKSNB Local4

Melon Roast Car Show returned to Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Melon Roast Car Show was back at Brickyard Park in Hastings on Sunday, after having missed last year due to Covid-19. “It’s shoulder to shoulder people here,” Melon Roasters Club Member Mike Lamoree said. “It’s amazing. I think actually we’ve had more people, more spectators we’ve had in a long time.”
Forest City, NCDigital Courier

Thousands attend annual car show

FOREST CITY — Thousands attended Saturday’s 29th annual Hot Nights Cool Rides Car Show, making it among the biggest events yet, according to organizers. With nearly 400 entries and an estimated 5,000 spectators throughout the Friday and Saturday car show, organizers proclaim the event a tremendous success. Visitors constantly meandered among the show cars along Main Street on Saturday.
Perkasie, PAMontgomery News

Perkasie shows off Under the Stars Car Show

PERKASIE — Dennis Rimmer's car in the Under the Stars Car Show was a 1962 Oldsmobile Dynamic 88. "They're rare and they're hard to get parts for, I can tell you that much," Rimmer said. "You won't see many of them. In seven years, I've seen two other ones." Rimmer,...

