I'm loving this Alliance thing for a lot

ACC-Big 10 challenge in basketball. With 3 conferences in the alliance it wouldn't really be about one conference v another, but rather the point would be that matchups would be locked in after the prior season completes instead of years in advance. This eliminates guessing how good 2 teams will be years from now and also the need to schedule a return game with the same team, since you know somebody at your level will be visiting 50% of the time. It could be something like: #1ACC v #1 Big10; #2 Big10 v #1 PAC12; #2 ACC v #2 PAC12; and so on. If the goal is to maximize TV $, this seems like a no-brainer. And I'd love it as a fan.