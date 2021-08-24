Americans admit nearly a fifth of the groceries they buy end up in the trash – digitalhub

Forty percent of Americans buy healthy items to ensure they’re not getting judged in the checkout line. A recent survey polled 2,000 people about their habits while grocery shopping and found nearly 2 in 5 frequent the self-checkout to avoid being judged about their purchases. The same percentage have experienced “cart envy” and left a checkout line in search of items they saw in others’ shopping carts. And if you’ve ever left the grocery store with more than you intended to buy, you’re not alone — 78% have done the same. In addition, about two-thirds admitted they sometimes spend more than $50 on unintended purchases. It also turns out 80% of respondents identified as grocery list-makers, compared to just 20% who do not. When cooking meals, grocery shoppers who make lists were found to rely more heavily on recipes (32% vs 15%) and consider their cooking skills to be professional (54% vs 26%).