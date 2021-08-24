Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Americans admit nearly a fifth of the groceries they buy end up in the trash – digitalhub

By Get Market Report
getmarketreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average American spends nearly $1,500 per year on food they’ll never eat, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 general population Americans revealed people waste $1,493.93 on food per year, which is almost a fifth of their groceries after every shopping trip (18%). Less than 10% of respondents...

www.getmarketreport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Snack Foods#Food Waste#Dairy Products#Groceries#Food Drink#Avocado Green Mattress#Avocado Co Founder#Cmo Mark Abrials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksstudyfinds.org

Rotten eggs: Americans end up throwing out $1,500 in wasted food every year

NEW YORK — How much of your monthly grocery list ends up in the garbage? A new study reveals the average American spends nearly $1,500 per year on food they’ll never eat. A survey of 2,000 people reveals the average shopper wastes $1,493.93 on food per year. That’s almost a fifth of their grocery bill after every shopping trip (18%). Less than 10 percent of respondents claim they “never” purchase food they don’t end up eating, while almost three in 10 (27%) say this is something they “always” or “often” do.
Grocery & Supermaketgetmarketreport.com

64% of Americans enjoy exploring every aisle when they go grocery shopping – digitalhub

Forty percent of Americans buy healthy items to ensure they’re not getting judged in the checkout line, new research suggests. A recent survey polled 2,000 U.S. respondents about their habits while grocery shopping and found nearly two in five frequent the self-checkout to avoid being judged about their purchases. The same percent have experienced “cart envy” and left a checkout line in search of items they saw in others’ shopping carts.
Grocery & SupermaketWTAX

Many buy healthy groceries just so they won’t be judged

Forty percent of Americans buy healthy items to ensure they’re not getting judged in the checkout line. A recent survey polled 2,000 people about their habits while grocery shopping and found nearly 2 in 5 frequent the self-checkout to avoid being judged about their purchases. The same percentage have experienced “cart envy” and left a checkout line in search of items they saw in others’ shopping carts. And if you’ve ever left the grocery store with more than you intended to buy, you’re not alone — 78% have done the same. In addition, about two-thirds admitted they sometimes spend more than $50 on unintended purchases. It also turns out 80% of respondents identified as grocery list-makers, compared to just 20% who do not. When cooking meals, grocery shoppers who make lists were found to rely more heavily on recipes (32% vs 15%) and consider their cooking skills to be professional (54% vs 26%).
Grocery & Supermaketspoonuniversity.com

Start Buying Your Groceries Locally at These Farmers Markets

Everyone knows going to the grocery store can be a royal pain. Going down each aisle and getting the same food every single time becomes a chore and it gets boring. What can be more exciting and fun than a farmers market? It’s time to spice up your pantry and support local farmers by heading to your town or city’s local farmers market. Learn which products are in season, how they are made and how your neighborhood can support the farmers in your community. Here is a list of farmers markets in these five cities across the country that you should consider investing your time in.
Home & GardenPosted by
EatThis

20% of People Never Clean This Item in Their Kitchen, Data Says

Even for the biggest neat freaks, cleaning your home can often feel like a thankless task. That's especially true when it comes to your kitchen, where years' worth of built-up grease and grime make cleaning a particularly arduous endeavor. In fact, a recent survey found that a whopping 20% of people polled had never cleaned this one thing in their kitchen.
InternetWNCT

Buyers Remorse: Americans spend over $70,000 in online purchases they end up regretting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A recent survey of 2,000 Americans finds people typically spend an average of $899 online each year on disappointing items. The breakdown of that study includes clothing (60%), tech (27%) and toys or children’s products (25%). The study says the average American wastes over $70,000 on disappointing online purchases during their lifetime.
Queens, NYqchron.com

Online grocery shopping a SNAP

A major supermarket chain is now allowing customers who receive federal assistance to use their electronic payment cards when purchasing healthy groceries online for home delivery. Borough President Donovan Richards dropped by the Stop& Shop on Union Turnpike on Forest Hills on Aug. 26 as Stop & Shop announced that...
Environmentthelakemurraynews.net

Groups clear nearly 2,300 pounds of trash

Palmetto Pride, South Carolina’s anti-litter task force, announced its clean-up numbers for trash pick-up during the statewide South Carolina Seven (SC7) expedition in July. According to Palmetto Pride Executive Director Sarah Lyles, Palmetto Pride volunteers – most of whom were hikers participating in the SC7 expedition – collected about 2,295 pounds of trash from the Upstate to the Lowcountry, July 1-30.
Rochester, NYPosted by
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.
Lifestyleinmaricopa.com

Plumber: 12 things to never, ever flush down your toilet

Toilets are a modern-day convenience meant to dispose of human waste, and nothing else. Flushing household products and other items can lead to clogged drains and expensive repairs. Sooner or later, you will find your toilet, house and even your yard backing up. Items not safe for sewer drains yet...
Public HealthFast Company

RIP cloth masks? Why airlines and governments are banning them

Cloth masks have become a staple of our pandemic lives. In the earliest days of COVID-19, we followed online tutorials to sew masks from old T-shirts. Soon, companies of all kinds—from Old Navy to designer Christian Siriano—flooded the market with masks, so we could keep a stash handy whenever we stepped out the door. But the era of the cloth mask may be coming to an end.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Leave A Restaurant Immediately If You Notice The Floor Is Sticky

It's never a good sign to notice a sticky floor at a restaurant. It can mean many things, ranging from the mundane spilled drink to the more disgusting scenarios that are best left unsaid. There's nothing quite as annoying as sitting in a booth at your favorite restaurant and, suddenly, having to peel your arm off a sticky tabletop. Who can forget the sound of their shoe soles slapping against the sticky tiles or the wet floor of a restaurant's bathroom floor and the main dining area?
AnimalsPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Get Rid of Ants in Your House and Yard

Learn how to get rid of ants around the house with our expert tips. You can put an end to most ant problems with inexpensive products from your local hardware store!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy