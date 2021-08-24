Cancel
Politics

GOP Pays Rudy Giuliani Associates Wrapped Up in Ukraine Probe

By Roger Sollenberger
Daily Beast
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Justice Department investigation into Rudy Giuliani’s Ukrainian dealings continues, the Republican Party is ignoring the controversy and shelling out tens of thousands of dollars to a curious pair: a husband-and-wife team of his associates who played key roles in his alleged efforts to meddle in the 2020 presidential election.

www.thedailybeast.com

