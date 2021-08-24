GOP Pays Rudy Giuliani Associates Wrapped Up in Ukraine Probe

As we’ve discussed at length around these parts, one of the greatest mysteries of the 21st century is “WTF happened to Rudy Giuliani?” In the years since he made a name for himself as “America’s mayor,” the guy has squandered his reputation approximately 357 different ways, from helping Donald Trump try to overturn the results of a free and fair election to shaving in the middle of a crowded restaurant. In between, he’s unwittingly appeared in a Sacha Baron Cohen movie with his hand down his pants, butt-dialed countless reporters, farted so frequently he was banned from Trump’s debate prep sessions, held a press conference next to a sex shop, taken to hawking cigars and gold coins on YouTube, had his home and office raided as part of a criminal probe into his Ukraine dealings, had his law license suspended in New York and D.C., and been sued for $1.3 billion over his election-fraud lies. In short, he’s a clown, and even Trump seems to know it.