Read it and weep. LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets will win the NBA Most Improved Player Award this season, and it should be a lock. Think about the kind of dominance Julius Randle displayed in the 2020-21 season to make himself a runaway favorite for the award. LaMelo Ball should be able to replicate the same kind of run in year number two. A sophomore slump is always a looming threat for second year players, but that should not be the case for this young future All-Star. He averaged around 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists as a full-time starter. Heading into this season, he will undoubtedly be the starter from day one and will begin his campaign to win this award.