Who picked up an Uber Eats habit when the pandemic hit in March of 2020? And who hasn't broken the habit a year and a half later? I'm raising my hand. In fact, I even have Uber Eats Pass, which is a $9.99/mo subscription that eliminates delivery and service fees on orders over $15. Let's face it, I think even without the fees we are spending over $15 an order. So it's definitely worth it. But this isn't an ad for Uber. It's a thank you to the fine people of the Treasure Valley who go out of their way to deliver exceptional customer service as Uber Eats delivery people.