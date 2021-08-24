FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 23, 2021

MAYOR LUMUMBA ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER FURTHER AMENDING COVID-19 GUIDELINES FOR CITY EMPLOYEES TO INCLUDE CONTRACT WORKERS

Order Requires Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination by August 31st or Participation in Weekly Testing at Own Cost Plus Wearing a Face Covering at All Times When at Work

(JACKSON, Miss.) – Today, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba signed an executive order further amending Covid-19 guidelines to require that contractors and subcontractors who are paid in whole or in part from funds provided under a city contract also provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination by no later than August 31, 2021. As with the previous order requiring proof of vaccination for city employees, reasonable accommodations will be considered on an individualized basis.

Those employees and contractors, including temporary workers, who choose not to provide proof of their full vaccination status shall participate in weekly testing at their own cost and will continue to wear a face covering at all times when at the workplace and/or during working hours when they can be expected to physically interact with City employees and members of the public.

The amended order is effective Monday, August 23, 2021.

