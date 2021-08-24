Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mayor Lumumba Issues Executive Order Further Amending Covid-19 Guidelines for City Employees to Include contract workers

Posted by 
Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi
 10 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 23, 2021

MAYOR LUMUMBA ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER FURTHER AMENDING COVID-19 GUIDELINES FOR CITY EMPLOYEES TO INCLUDE CONTRACT WORKERS

Order Requires Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination by August 31st or Participation in Weekly Testing at Own Cost Plus Wearing a Face Covering at All Times When at Work

(JACKSON, Miss.) – Today, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba signed an executive order further amending Covid-19 guidelines to require that contractors and subcontractors who are paid in whole or in part from funds provided under a city contract also provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination by no later than August 31, 2021. As with the previous order requiring proof of vaccination for city employees, reasonable accommodations will be considered on an individualized basis.

Those employees and contractors, including temporary workers, who choose not to provide proof of their full vaccination status shall participate in weekly testing at their own cost and will continue to wear a face covering at all times when at the workplace and/or during working hours when they can be expected to physically interact with City employees and members of the public.

The amended order is effective Monday, August 23, 2021.

Please find a copy of the complete order posted attached.

###

Comments / 0

Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi

48
Followers
135
Post
313
Views
ABOUT

Jackson, officially the City of Jackson, is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Mississippi. It is one of two county seats of Hinds County, along with Raymond, Mississippi. The city of Jackson also includes around 3,000 acres (12.1 km2) comprising Jackson-Medgar Evers International Airport in Rankin County and a small portion of Madison County. The city's population was estimated to be 160,628 in 2019, a decline from 173,514 in 2010. The city sits on the Pearl River and is located in the greater Jackson Prairie region of Mississippi.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chokwe Antar Lumumba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Executive Order
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Indianapolis, INcity-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb Signs COVID-19 Executive Orders

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Orders 21-22 and 21-23. In Executive Order 21-22, Gov. Holcomb renewed the public health emergency for 30 days. It is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2021. The governor also signed 21-23, which extends the Executive Order specific to COVID-19 through...
Brevard County, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

Brevard County Government employees to receive bonuses if fully vaccinated

BREVARD COUNTY ― Brevard County Government employees who are not first responders will receive vaccine incentive pay if they’re fully vaccinated by late September. Per an email sent from the office of Brevard County Government human resources director Jerry Visco to department/office directors, the county commission approved a measure on Aug. 3 to allocate $2 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act funding the county received, as a means to incentivize its employees.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Mayor issues order requiring masks in City facilities

On Monday, Aug. 30, Merrill Mayor Derek Woellner issued an order requiring masks be worn in all City of Merrill facilities for four weeks, until Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. This order applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Woellner cited “the most recent Lincoln County Health Department Weekly COVID-19 update”...
New York City, NYPosted by
Axios

NYC mayor orders city workers back to their offices

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is directing the city's municipal office workers to return to in-person work by Sept. 13, the New York Times reports. The big picture: Despite growing concerns about the Delta variant, de Blasio is intent on showing the city reopening, a promise made during an aggressive vaccination campaign.
Portland, ORKOMO News

COVID-19 vaccine required for city of Portland employees

PORTLAND, Ore. — All City of Portland employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a memo from city council. This comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge in Oregon and Multnomah County. Officials said exemptions will be allowed for “medical or religious...
California, MOCalifornia Democrat

Aldermen adopt COVID guidelines for city employees

The City of California Board of Aldermen last week discussed the state of COVID-19 in Moniteau County during a special session, eventually approving the adoption of guidance regarding what city supervisors should do when employees test positive for the virus. After plenty of discussion, the board approved adopting guidance disseminated...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Mayor offers condolences to family of city employee who died of COVID

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has confirmed one of its employees has died of COVID-19. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi offered his condolences to the worker’s family. Information on the person’s age, gender and job title was not release. “The city is extremely sad to report the recent passing of one...
Tuscaloosa, ALwvua23.com

Tuscaloosa approves COVID-19 bonuses for city employees

During Tuesday night’s Tuscaloosa City Council meeting, they approved what’s called the COVID-19 Hero Bonus. The funds come from the America Rescue Plan. The city of Tuscaloosa received just over $20 million. “It’s something I think was a long time coming because it was such a horrible year for so...
Chicago, ILWPTV

Chicago mayor announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers

The City of Chicago is requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot made the announcement Wednesday. She said city employees will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, 2021. “As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, we must take every step necessary...
Public HealthWilliston Daily Herald

 Conclusions on OSHA’s Newest COVID-19 Worker Protection Guidelines

After last week’s publication of updated Department of Labor / OSHA guidance, we consulted with experts in industrial hygiene, engineering, and employment law. The consensus was that regardless of your stance on vaccinations, masks, and worker protection - OSHA has pivoted drastically from their typical stance on who is considered “at-risk”. Today, a person who has not received medical treatment is considered “at-risk” and “unprotected”, and those who have received the treatment are considered “protected” and “responsible” shifting the onus of protection for the at-risk employees to the treated employees.
Austin, TXClick2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order to maintain policy prohibiting state government entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order to maintain the policy that no government entity in the state can require the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a news release, Abbott also “added to the Special Session agenda the issue of whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.”
Milwaukee, WIWiscnews.com

Milwaukee mayor orders vaccinations for city employees

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s mayor has ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees. Mayor Tom Barrett made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. The requirement applies to general city employees as well as temporary employees and interns. “We have an obligation to provide a safe workplace for all employees, and a vaccinated...
Jackson, MSWLBT

Lumumba: Vaccine required for employees for city contractors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees of contractors for the city of Jackson will now be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that he had amended his executive order requiring the vaccinations/testing at a Tuesday press conference. “These vendors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy