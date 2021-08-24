Cancel
Afghanistan flag to feature in Paralympic opening ceremony as a show of 'solidarity'

By By Ben Church, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flag of Afghanistan will be used as a symbol of "solidarity and peace" as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games kicks off on Tuesday night in Japan. The 16th Summer Paralympics -- delayed by a year due to the pandemic -- will take place amid Japan's worst outbreak of Covid-19, with spectators banned from the majority of events and Tokyo and surrounding prefectures under a state of emergency due to surging case numbers.

