Afghanistan flag to feature in Paralympic opening ceremony as a show of 'solidarity'

The Tokyo Paralympics begins today with the opening ceremony kicking things off in Japan despite rising cases of Covid-19.The Paralympics will see athletes handed their opportunity to shine just like the Tokyo Olympics after the delay due to the pandemic.The hope and expectation is that not only will there be elite-level competition, but the organisers want the Paralympics to enhance and prove Japanese society to be more inclusive.It is the first city to host two Paralympic Games, 57 years on from their first Games in 1964, with 4,400 athletes in Tokyo representing 162 national Paralympic committees.There will be 539...