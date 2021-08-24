Cancel
A new governor in New York, a recall in California, and a spotlight on state-level news coverage

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Some of the most compelling stories in politics this year have been at state capitols, shining a spotlight on the importance of state-level coverage. In New York, Kathy Hochul is...

Politicsncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Mr. Cuomo's millions

THE ISSUE: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo left office with $18 million in campaign cash. THE STAKES: There must be stricter rules on how political contributions are used. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in disgrace, but there are 18 million reasons to believe he will remain a force in state politics.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

De Blasio Sounding Out Governor Run After Cuomo’s Downfall, Says Report

It’s only been three weeks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace after a string of sexual-harassment allegations—but it appears his longtime nemesis, Bill de Blasio, hasn’t been wasting that time. According to Politico, the New York City mayor has been spending the past few weeks calling allies and labor leaders to gather their thoughts on him launching a bid for governor. “He’s letting the leaders know that he’s considering running for governor,” one unnamed union affiliate told the site. Asked about what de Blasio had said in his calls, the affiliate said the mayor is “asking friends to hold off on making a decision” about who to endorse in the Democratic primary, and that he wants to “head off any momentum for Tish and Kathy,” referring to New York Attorney General Tish James and Cuomo’s recently installed successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul. The New York Times reported Wednesday that de Blasio’s pollster, Anna Greenberg, has been weighing up his popularity outside of the city.
California Stateactionnewsnow.com

California recall voters so far largely Democratic and older

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democrats have an early edge in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. State figures show Democrats are returning mail-in ballots at more than twice the rate submitted by Republicans. Not every Democrat will be voting to retain Newsom. However,...
Albany, NYinformnny.com

FOIL request policy for former Gov. Cuomo uncovered

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An independent Albany think-tank has uncovered a former Cuomo administration policy that barred state agencies from releasing sensitive information to the public until after the governor’s office had approved it. The Empire Center for Public Policy obtained the Cuomo policy from a 2018 Department of State...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Two Cuomo reps resign from ethics agency amid probes of ex-governor

Andrew Cuomo’s appointees on the state’s ethics agency announced their resignations amid a push to probe the disgraced ex-governor’s actions — including his controversial $5.1 million pandemic memoir. Daniel Horwitz and James Dering informed the Joint Commission on Public Ethics that they will step down, according to JCOPE commissioner Gary...
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo Hides Out In The Hamptons, As Disgraced Ex-Governor's Legal Woes Could Cost New York Taxpayers At Least $9.5 Million

Andrew Cuomo is reportedly hiding out in The Hamptons while his successor if left to handle the legal and financial woes the disgraced former governor left behind. Multiple sources claim the 63-year-old ex-politician has been staying at the Southampton home of his longtime friend, Dr. Jeffrey A. Sachs, since his resignation earlier this month.
New York City, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Zeldin Calls for Zucker to be Sacked

The presumptive GOP candidate for Governor is calling on the current Governor to immediately fire Health Commissioner Howard Zucker. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin says in a statement that after Andrew Cuomo, no one is more responsible for New York’s deadly nursing home coverup than Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, yet Governor Kathy Hochul is still keeping him around.
Queens, NYNew York Post

Governor Hochul says President Biden will offer assistance for Ida flooding

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said President Biden will allocate federal funds to help New York recover from the damage caused by unexpected flashed floods that caused several deaths Wednesday night. “Moments ago I was on the phone with the White House, President Biden called, offered any assistance, he repeated...

