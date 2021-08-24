Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Third Dose of Moderna or Pfizer Recommended For Immunocompromised Individuals

By The Bee News
thebee.news
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (August 23, 2021) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended an additional dose of COVID-19 (Pfizer or Moderna) vaccine at least four weeks (28 days) after a second dose for individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. This includes people who have:. Been receiving...

#Drugs#Hiv Infection#Digeorge#Wiskott Aldrich Syndrome#The Johnson Johnson#Adhs
Medical & Biotech
Pfizer
Health
Moderna
Economy
Industry
FDA
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer CEO says “Success against Covid-19 will likely require both vaccines and treatments”

Vaccines have dominated national and global headlines for most of the past 18 months. However, as we’ve seen in countries like Israel and UK, the number of covid cases continues to rise. On Monday alone, Israel Health Ministry reported close to 11,000 COVID-19 cases, marking a new record since the start of the pandemic. Now, it’s becoming increasingly clear that vaccine alone is not going to end this deadly virus.
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked. Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Pfizer starts dosing patients in oral COVID-19 drug trial

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it had started dosing in a mid-to-late-stage trial of its oral antiviral therapy for COVID-19 in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adult patients. The company and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to...
Industrywhdh.com

FDA: Company recalls ‘super-potent,’ potentially fatal topical drug

A company is recalling one lot of a prescription topical solution after testing showed it to be “super potent” and potentially fatally toxic, according to the FDA. Teligent Pharma is recalling the lot of Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4% which comes in 50ml screw cap glass bottles, after testing found it to be “super potent,” the FDA said, and use of the super potent solution would result in a higher than intended dose.
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

5 recent drug, device recalls

Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are five reported to the FDA in August:. Cardinal Health recalled 267 million monoject flush prefilled saline syringes after finding the punger may pull back and reintroduce air into the syringe, which can cause serious adverse outcomes. Cardinal has received 37 reports of the plunger pulling back, but no injuries were reported as of Aug. 19.
PharmaceuticalsNew York Post

Moderna vaccine produces twice as many antibodies as Pfizer, study finds

Moderna’s vaccine produces twice as many antibodies as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, new research has revealed. Antibody levels after the second dose of the two most popular vaccines in the US were higher in people who had the Moderna shot, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis

Ridgewood NJ, the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), but infection with the virus is associated with a much greater risk of the condition, according to a real-world case-control study published on August 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers analyzed the health records of more than 2 million people who are members of the Clalit Health Services (CHS), the largest healthcare organization in Israel. Vaccination was associated with a 3-fold increase in the risk of myocarditis (risk ratio [RR], 3.24, 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.55-12.44), as well as several other conditions including swollen lymph nodes (RR, 2.43; 95% CI, 2.05 to 2.78), appendicitis (RR, 1.40; 95% CI, 1.02 to 2.01), and herpes zoster infection (RR, 1.43; 95% CI, 1.20 to 1.73).
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

The false claim that the fully-approved Pfizer vaccine lacks liability protection

“The little trick that they have done here: They have issued two separate letters for two separate vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine which is currently available is still under emergency use authorization and it still has the liability shield … The product that’s licensed … it’s called Comirnaty. … that’s the one that liability waiver will no longer apply to.”
HealthSeattle Times

New Data Confirm Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Bring a Small Risk of Heart Problems

Newly released data confirms that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are both associated with rare heart problems, and that this side effect is most common after the second shot in adolescent boys and young men. Still, the benefits of vaccination continued to outweigh the risks, scientists said. The side effects...

