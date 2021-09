It’s been a couple days since the tragic passing of former Boston Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes, and the tributes keep poring in for the amiable, talented hockey player out of Dorchester. Former Hayes teammates Torey Krug and Tuukka Rask were on the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund telethon on Wednesday and spoke lovingly of a guy they played with for two seasons from 2015-2017 and kept in touch with afterward while remaining around Boston.