I’ve taught for 35 years using all manner of scheduling formats – traditional seven period days, rotating schedules, block schedules, modified block schedules, half-day cohorts AND online learning. One could debate the efficacy of each format. I can say definitively, that the least effective method is online learning. When we locked down March 2020, teachers did what was needed to keep our families, friends, neighbors, colleagues and children healthy. We went online doing our best to teach through a computer screen. Parents did their best to log their young children into virtual classrooms. My students did their best to stay engaged through innumerable disappointments.