The Berkeley Police Accountability Board
Regulations Subcommittee Meeting of the Newly Formed Police Accountability Board. The Berkeley Police Accountability Board (PAB) met on July 28th, 2021 in order to discuss, review and consider regulations regarding police accountability. These regulations are intended to allow the Interim Director of the Accountability Board Katherine Lee’s office the ability to investigate police complaints while permanent regulations are being developed.www.lwvbae.org
