Jaguars LB Josh Allen placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 10 days ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed linebacker Josh Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Allen, 24, recorded 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks in eight games (seven starts) in 2020 before his season came to an end due to a knee injury. Allen was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL...

