Seahorse conservation project showcases Monaco’s ongoing commitment to the environment

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA conservation project aims to better understand Monaco’s seahorse population and how they can be better protected. Spearheaded by the Prince Albert II Foundation and the Oceanographic Institute Monaco, the project focuses on long-snouted seahorses. These critters, recognised for their longer snout and fleshy mane, have been living in the shallow coastal waters of the Mediterranean Sea for some 40 million years but are now in danger of becoming extinct.

