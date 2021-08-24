Oculus Quest 2 is back on sale in Australia, and it's cheaper too
Facebook pulled Oculus Quest 2 from sale last month to address complaints of adverse skin reactions using the VR headset. When you're wearing a chunk of technology on your face for extended periods, it's not great when it makes you itch. The issue apparently only affected 0.01% of users (that's according to Oculus) but it prompted the company to issue new silicone covers free of charge to any current Quest owners who wanted one.www.pcgamer.com
