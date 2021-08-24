Brevard Public Works Won’t Pursue Plan for Tree Removal, Pruning, Replacement on Rockledge Drive
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – Residents who live along an oak-tree shaded area of unincorporated Rockledge Drive are being notified by letter this week that Brevard County Public Works will not pursue plans to prune, remove or replace any of the neighborhood’s centuries-old trees from private property as it prepares to repave a 2.5-milelong stretch of the scenic roadway.spacecoastdaily.com
Comments / 0