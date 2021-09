For College Station’s Steve and Jett Huff and Rudder’s Eric and EJ Ezar, football really does equal family. The Huffs and Ezars are entering their final high school football season together with Jett and EJ senior quarterbacks at their respective schools. The players have had different journeys to reach this point, but one thing is the same for head coaches Steve Huff and Eric Ezar — they’re going to enjoy one last ride with their sons.