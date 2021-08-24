FDA and Mexican Counterparts Report Progress and Next Steps for Food Safety Partnership
Silver Springs, MD…As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of food imported from Mexico and advance protections for consumers in both countries, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its regulatory counterparts in Mexico – the Federal Commission for the Protection from Sanitary RisksExternal Link Disclaimer (Cofepris) and the National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety and QualityExternal Link Disclaimer (SENASICA) held the first Food Safety Partnership Annual Meeting on August 20, an important milestone in food safety.thepinetree.net
