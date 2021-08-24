Cancel
FDA and Mexican Counterparts Report Progress and Next Steps for Food Safety Partnership

 10 days ago

Silver Springs, MD…As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of food imported from Mexico and advance protections for consumers in both countries, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its regulatory counterparts in Mexico – the Federal Commission for the Protection from Sanitary RisksExternal Link Disclaimer (Cofepris) and the National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety and QualityExternal Link Disclaimer (SENASICA) held the first Food Safety Partnership Annual Meeting on August 20, an important milestone in food safety.

Covid-19 ultrastructural morphologyCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.

