Citing COVID-19 concerns, Florida Georgia Line cancels its 'I Love My Country' tour, including Des Moines stop in October
Florida Georgia Line has canceled its "I Love My Country" tour, including a planned stop in Des Moines, "to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe." The Iowa Events Center announced Monday that the group’s Oct. 14 concert at Wells Fargo Arena had been canceled. Organizers said that credit card payments would be refunded automatically to the card used to purchase tickets, and that ticket-holders should expect to receive their refund in 3-4 weeks.www.amestrib.com
