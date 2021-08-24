Cancel
Citing COVID-19 concerns, Florida Georgia Line cancels its 'I Love My Country' tour, including Des Moines stop in October

Ames Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Georgia Line has canceled its "I Love My Country" tour, including a planned stop in Des Moines, "to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe." The Iowa Events Center announced Monday that the group’s Oct. 14 concert at Wells Fargo Arena had been canceled. Organizers said that credit card payments would be refunded automatically to the card used to purchase tickets, and that ticket-holders should expect to receive their refund in 3-4 weeks.

Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is Apple doing with its App Store?

Over the past week or so, Apple has eased some longstanding restrictions that helped make its App Store into a big moneymaker for the company. The company has long required app developers to pay high commissions to Apple on the sales of paid apps as well as purchases of subscriptions or digital items inside their apps.

