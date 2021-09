HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Flat Rock man was arrested Saturday after Henderson County deputies said he hit and killed a child with his vehicle. The sheriff's office said someone called 911 about 6 p.m. Saturday to report a 3-year-old riding a tricycle had been hit by a vehicle on Pleasant Court Road in Flat Rock. First responders were on scene within 5 minutes, but the child died from her injuries.