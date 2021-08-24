Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Save 15% on Ready-To-Ship Chairs and Barstools From Industry West

By Lindsay Rogers
seattlepi.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re anything like me, you probably get the urge to redesign all of the interiors in your home with every turn of season, which means … it’s just about that time. Industry West has, in recent years, become my go-to for all mid-century modern inspo, and I now consistently covet a reimagined space in which every room in my apartment is decked out in their furnishings. That said, it should come as a surprise to none that their current sale — 15% off ready to ship items — featuring predominately barstools has me lusting after a new bar (read: counter) setup.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Tables#Furnishings#Barstools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive

Originally Posted On: 8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive – Liist Studio (liistudio.com) Having a limited or smaller amount of space in your bedroom doesn’t mean you have to suffer or feel confined. There are plenty of ways in which your bedroom can open up to feel gigantic.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

This Affordable Tiny Cabin Is for Weekend Retreats or a Home Office

With working from home becoming more popular, we've seen a number of interesting home office solutions pop up in recent years: exquisitely renovated Airstream trailers, tiny offices on wheels, and of course, the good old backyard shed—ones that you can work in, do some yoga, and even serve booze. Following...
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

49 Pretty Feminine Walk-In Closet Design Ideas

We continue telling you how to organize feminine interiors in your house, and now it’s time for the temple of any girl – for a walk-in closet! Let’s find out how to decorate and organize one. First of all, decide on the style, usually it’s the same style as you...
ShoppingPosted by
People

Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Teeming with Furniture Deals — Including Bar Stools for $197 Less

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've been searching for a comfortable couch or a new mattress pad but aren't sure where to look, consider heading straight to Amazon's Overstock Outlet, which is always teeming with a slew of furniture deals. The secretive outlet is packed with an ever-rotating selection of items — from beauty to kitchen and pet supplies — and there are always massive discounts no matter when you look.
Home & GardenDomaine

What Is a Farmhouse Style House?

Warm, cozy, and full of rustic charm, farmhouse-style houses can feel like home before you even step through the front door. These homes were meant for families and were built to be functional above all else, with large open living spaces, expensive (and impressive) kitchens, and acres of outdoor space. And, because of their minimalist simplicity, farmhouses are essentially a blank canvas that wants you to live your decor dreams.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Redo Takes This Dining Room from Thrown Together to Totally Glam

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, then decking out your dining room is a perfect way to display your style. This space is more than just a place to eat, it’s where you can gather, talk, and work. So, it’s important for your dining room, big or small, to reflect your style.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Give Your Space a Fall Refresh with These Stylish Finds from Overstock’s Epic Labor Day Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With Labor Day right around the corner, we’re gearing up for summer’s last hurrah and celebrating the change of seasons the best way we know how: by looking ahead and getting a head start on fall updates during Overstock’s Labor Day Clearance Sale. The perfect opportunity to stock up on everything for the home, this year’s sale runs from August 24 to September 13 with thousands of items on sale across every (yes, every) category and free shipping. So what kind of deals can you expect from this year’s sale? Look for decor and accessories starting at $19, rugs starting at $25, kitchen and dining furniture starting at $89, and living room furniture starting at $125, to name just a few. Whether you’re looking for a few fun pieces to switch things up or are in the market for a total design overhaul, this sale has everything you could need — and that’s why we went ahead and rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces to help inspire your next project. Happy shopping!
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

Creative Firewood Stove From Plastic Chairs

Have you ever wondered how would it be to have your very own handmade stove in your kitchen? If this is your dream, then you can be a step closer to it after watching this cool tutorial on how to make your firewood stove. The best part about this is...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

A Graphic Designer’s Bristol Home Features a Limewash Wall, Cool Coffee Spot, Glass Conservatory, and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Graphic designer Claire Latchem and her music director partner, Dan Broadley, bought their home in early 2020, just before the pandemic hit. When the UK went into lockdown, Claire was furloughed for four months, which gave her a lot of time to do up the house and document it online. Claire has been very hands on when it came to the renovation, from coming up with the ideas to executing them herself. “I’m the type of person that wants to crack on and do things myself but I often psych myself out if I don’t have a clear idea of the steps needed,” Claire explains. “I usually watch a lot of tutorials on something before I decide to go for it. My dad was always the hands-on DIYer of the house and we used to watch a lot of home improvement shows together when I was growing up. I regularly wish I could call him for advice but to his credit, my brother Chris has helped enormously over the last year or so.”
Interior Designcountryliving.com

What is engineered wood flooring, and will it work in your home?

Wood flooring captures the essence of country homes – inspired by natural surroundings, and full of charming imperfections. And whilst the warm tones and textural character of wood are a natural fit for a country-inspired design schemes, not all wood flooring is created equal. When it comes to versatility, durability, and cost effectiveness, it’s hard to beat engineered wood flooring.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Small Brooklyn Rental Will Inspire You to Break Furniture Layout Rules

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Celeste Escotet says that being born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, made her appreciate color, shapes, and movement — decor elements that play a large part in the small rental apartment she shares with her partner, Lucas Silverstein. “Those elements make me feel at home, make me feel closer to my family that is still there and my true unique identity,” she explains. “I utilized them while I was thinking and conceptualizing this space. Now, there’s bold colors, shapes and movement all around me and it immerses my partner in my culture and background, as well!”
Home & GardenMinneapolis Star Tribune

Tight on space to work at home? Turn a closet into a 'cloffice'

The cloffice - a closet that doubles as an office - wasn't born during the pandemic. The concept has been around for some time. But with the explosion of working and learning from home, more people strapped for space have taken a good, hard look at the tiniest nooks in their homes.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Smart Kitchen Layout Trick Might Save You Space — and Thousands of Dollars!— in the Long Run

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For designer Anne Sage, simplicity is the name of the game. When faced with designing an entire kitchen in just one weekend for a client, she chose pre-assembled BOXI cabinetry, streamlining the layout of the room and relying on luxe finishes like a matte black cabinet color and warm gray tile. Another big decision Sage made? Forgoing a kitchen island, opting instead to fake the look with a stylish dining table instead.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Rusty Water Tower Converted Into A Modern Home

Could you imagine yourself living in a restored water tower? It’s definitely one of the most unusual types of homes out there and that’s what creates such a unique living experience that makes this an irresistible challenge for some. There’s actually quite a few such structures in the UK that are worth checking out for inspiration. One of them is a project completed in 2016 by architect Tonkin Liu. It had a small budget and it was quite a challenge but the results are magnificent.
ShoppingAOL Corp

10 trendy Amazon finds under $30 to refresh your tired living room

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Have you ever wondered how tidy people keep...
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

Overstock is having a massive sale on patio furniture—here are the best pieces to shop

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Even though the back-to-school rush is in full swing, don't give up on summer yet: There’s still plenty of time to soak up the warm weather and relax outside with your nearest and dearest. Thankfully, you can lounge comfortably and in style without breaking the bank as part of Overstock’s epic end-of-summer super sale, which serves up huge discounts on top-rated garden and patio furniture to turn your space into a true outdoor oasis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy