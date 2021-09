BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Angela asks, “Should I get the COVID booster 8 weeks after my 2nd shot, or 8 weeks after it’s determined I am considered fully vaccinated?” You should get a booster 8 MONTHS (not 8 weeks) after your second shot if you received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Allan writes, “I had COVID in mid-January and received both...