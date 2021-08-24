Cancel
Sea Girt, NJ

Dr. Bernard C. Reilly

By Jack Slocum
Star News Group
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Bernard C. Reilly 84, of Sea Girt passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Orange, he had resided in Montclair before moving to Sea Girt 23 years ago. He was active on the Parish Council of St. Cassian’s Church, Montclair. Sincemoving to Sea.

Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Claudia Irving

Claudia Irving of Point Pleasant Beach passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Claudia was born and raised in Rahway. Starting as a young girl, Claudia loved and appreciated nature. She was known to swim in the Rahway River and come home with frogs in her pockets.
ObituariesPosted by
Star News Group

Raphael “Ray” Tourin

Raphael “Ray” Tourin, a hero to all who knew him, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, in Wall Township. He was 100 years old. Ray was born on Nov. 27, 1920, in Mount Vernon, New York, to Frederick M. Tourin, an immigrant from Pinsk, Russia and Minnie Rothnagel, an immigrant from Romania.
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Paula Andersen

Paula Andersen, 71, of Wall Township passed away peacefully at Hackensack Meridian Jersey. Shore Medical Center on August 18. Paula was the owner of Bright Beginnings Preschool in Eatontown for many years and taught preschool at Acelero Learning in Neptune before retiring. She earned a degree in education from Montclair State College.
Belmar, NJPosted by
Star News Group

John C. McNamara “Coley”

John C. McNamara “Coley” 49, of Belmar passed away at home on August 16. Coley was a beloved husband, father, family-member, and friend. Coley was born in Altoona, PA and lived in Long Beach Island before moving to Belmar 22 years ago. He earned a degree in marketing from Seton Hall University in.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Science camp sparks children’s interest in the environment

MANASQUAN — New Logic Marine Science Camp recently concluded its summer-long science program at Stockton Beach Park, affording campers the opportunity to learn about the environment through hands-on activities. The program, which is sponsored by Manasquan Recreation, included nine one-week camps for children of all ages in Manasquan and Wall Township.
Spring Lake, NJPosted by
Star News Group

F. Gerald Fitzpatrick

Gerald Fitzpatrick, 75, of Bayonne and Spring Lake Heights, passed away suddenly on August 18. Jerry was an attorney with Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick in Bayonne. He was a parishioner of Saint Catharine RC Church in Spring Lake and a member of the Spring Lake Bath & Tennis Club. An avid golfer, Jerry.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Michael Patrick Ring

Mike was a proud graduate of his beloved St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City where he was an All-State Catholic football player and set the school record for detentions [aka JUG] due to his inability to sit still and stay quiet in class. Mike is a member of the St. Peter’s Prep Hall of Fame, inducted in 2014 as the recipient of the Ernie Baker, ’38 Community Service Award in recognition of his lifelong service to others and advocacy for peace and justice.
Point Pleasant, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Harvey Memorial UMC hosts annual flea market

POINT PLEASANT — Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church was a treasure trove of antiques, glassware and other goods as it hosted its annual Holy Crap Flea Market Fundraiser on Saturday. Organizer Mary Maggs said there was something for everyone to enjoy and explore during the flea market at the church, which is located at 1120 Arnold Ave.
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Robert “Bob” Gifford

Robert “Bob” Gifford age 77 of Wall Township. Please join us to Celebrate the Life of Bob Gifford. Bob passed away from cancer March 15, 2020 the day before the world shut down with Covid-19. Please join us to have a drink and share some memories in his honor. Friday August 27, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the South Wall Fire House, 2605 Atlantic Ave, Wall Township, 08736. There will be a firemen’s service at 6:30 p.m. Dress casual.
Belmar, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Feast‌ ‌of‌ ‌San‌ ‌Gennaro‌ ‌set‌ ‌for‌ ‌Sept.‌ ‌18‌ ‌ and‌ ‌19‌

BELMAR — The Feast of San Gennaro is scheduled to return in September, after a year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, which honors St. Januarius – the patron saint of Naples – and is also a celebration of Italian-American heritage, started in New York City in the 1920s. It is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street between 10th and 12th avenues. It is sponsored by the Belmar Tourism Commission.
Spring Lake, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Joachim J. Wagner

Joachim J. Wagner, 91, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 16, 2021. Born in Bautzen, Germany, Joe came to the US in 1956 at the age of 26. He met his beloved wife Jacqueline [nee Larson] through Jackie’s mother, Elsie Larson, whose home and garden were a welcome sanctuary, especially for a young, immigrant torn by war yet full of hope. Sharing an insatiable curiosity about the world coupled with deep compassion, Jackie and Joe began their lifelong journey together. With his Masters Degree from Rutgers, Joe was a principal agronomist for Allied Chemical/Honeywell. His brilliant mind and tremendous work ethic helped him excel in his field. His career took the family through many moves through NJ, Nebraska, Minnesota, Virginia and Upstate NY.
Lavallette, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Founders Day scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 11

LAVALLETTE — Lavallette’s Founders Day celebration is scheduled to return on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Gazebo Bay Boulevard and Philadelphia Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., after taking last year off to due COVID-19, “Heritage Day was always an end of summer celebration and after [Superstorm] Sandy our town really needed something,” said Founders Committee chair Joanne LaCicero, explaining that the storm in 2012 “hit hard” in Lavallette, making the subsequent event a celebration of “the comradery of our town” that has been repeated annually ever since.

