Dr. Bernard C. Reilly

Joachim J. Wagner, 91, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 16, 2021. Born in Bautzen, Germany, Joe came to the US in 1956 at the age of 26. He met his beloved wife Jacqueline [nee Larson] through Jackie’s mother, Elsie Larson, whose home and garden were a welcome sanctuary, especially for a young, immigrant torn by war yet full of hope. Sharing an insatiable curiosity about the world coupled with deep compassion, Jackie and Joe began their lifelong journey together. With his Masters Degree from Rutgers, Joe was a principal agronomist for Allied Chemical/Honeywell. His brilliant mind and tremendous work ethic helped him excel in his field. His career took the family through many moves through NJ, Nebraska, Minnesota, Virginia and Upstate NY.