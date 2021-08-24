Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada weekend tally: 3,000 new COVID-19 cases; 26 deaths

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 10 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Nevada reported a weekend total of more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second time this month and charted a continuing surge in community spread of COVID-19 in the Reno area. Officials said Monday that test positivity rose to 19.8% in Washoe County, where at least 147 people were hospitalized with the virus. In the Las Vegas area, the positivity rate decreased to 13.6% during the weekend. The 26 deaths reported since Friday brought the statewide pandemic total to 6,306. State data shows almost 61% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and almost 50.5% are fully vaccinated.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Health
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Reno, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Will Hollywood abandon Texas over abortion law?

Texas's controversial new abortion law could have a chilling effect on the film industry there, as some Hollywood heavyweights — including Patricia Arquette — call for a boycott of the state. Several entertainers took to social media in the wake of the Supreme Court's refusal in a 5-4 decision on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy