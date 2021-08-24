Canucks: More on second round pick Danila Klimovich

The Vancouver Canucks have a few options for who will be an alternate captain and wear an “A” next season. Normally, this role would go to players like Alexander Edler and Chris Tanev, but as neither is in Vancouver, the team will have to look for new additions to their leadership group. Brandon Sutter did re-sign with the team this off-season, and should be wearing an “A” once the season kicks off. With that in mind, here are four players who could join Sutter and Bo Horvat as part of the leadership group.